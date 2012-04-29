April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Final scores from the
Ballantines Championship at the par-72 course in Seoul on Sunday
270 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 65 65 68
275 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 72 68 65
277 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 75 68 66
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 67 69 70
278 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 67 71 67
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 68 69 69
279 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 72 70 66
George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 71 71 66
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 66 69 69
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 69 68 71
Paul McGinley (Ireland) 71 73 65 70
280 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 76 68 65
Romain Wattel (France) 72 73 67 68
David Howell (Britain) 73 69 68 70
281 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 72 73 66
David Oh (U.S.) 73 70 68 70
Ian Poulter (Britain) 75 67 69 70
Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 74 71 66 70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 76 69 65 71
282 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 73 70 70 69
Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 75 68 69 70
Brett Rumford (Australia) 73 70 70 69
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 74 69 69 70
Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 72 68 70
283 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 72 74 68 69
Matthew Zions (Australia) 74 71 70 68
Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 69 72 70
Paul Casey (Britain) 70 72 70 71
Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 75 69 68 71
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 71 69 72
Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 70 67 75
284 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 75 69 70 70
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 70 70 70
Andrea Pavan (Italy) 72 74 70 68
Gregory Havret (France) 76 69 66 73
285 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 72 67 75 71
Lee Tae-kyu (South Korea) 71 73 75 66
286 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 76 67 71
Danny Willett (Britain) 75 67 73 71
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 77 69 69 71
Berry Henson (U.S.) 74 72 68 72
Richard Johnson (Sweden) 73 73 68 72
Mark Foster (Britain) 70 75 71 70
Choi Jin-ho (South Korea) 75 73 71 67
