Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Malaysian Open at the par-72 course on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur holes played rounds -7 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18 65 -6 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 18 66 -5 Michael Hoey (Britain) 18 67 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 18 67 -4 Julien Quesne (France) 18 68 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 17 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 16 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 18 68 -3 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 18 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 69 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 18 69 Richard Lee (Canada) 18 69 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 18 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 13 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 18 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 18 69 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 18 69 -2 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 18 70 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 18 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 70 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 18 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 18 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 70 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 18 70 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 70 Steve Lewton (Britain) 12 -1 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 18 71 Marco Crespi (Italy) 18 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 18 71 Elmer Salvador (Philippines) 18 71 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 71 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 18 71 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 18 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 18 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 12 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 12 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 12 Danny Willett (Britain) 17 0 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 16 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 14 Romain Wattel (France) 13 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 16 Ben Leong (Malaysia) 18 72 Rashid Khan (India) 18 72 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 17 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 72 Berry Henson (U.S.) 18 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 18 72 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 18 72 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 18 72 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 18 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 18 72 Khor Kheng Hwai (Malaysia) 18 72 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 18 72 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 18 72 Javier Colomo (Spain) 18 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 72 Chiragh Kumar (India) 12 Tom Lewis (Britain) 11 1 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 73 Gregory Havret (France) 18 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 18 73 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 18 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 18 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 18 73 Robert Rock (Britain) 18 73 Masanori Kobayashi (Japan) 18 73 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 73 Iain Steel (Malaysia) 18 73 Yeh Wei-Tze (Taiwan) 18 73 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 14 Justin Walters (South Africa) 14 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 13 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 13 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 15 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 17 2 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 18 74 Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 15 Digvijay Singh (India) 15 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 15 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 18 74 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 18 74 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 18 74 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 18 74 Thomas Levet (France) 18 74 Shaaban Hussin (Malaysia) 18 74 Arie Fauzi (Malaysia) 18 74 Gavin Kyle Green (Malaysia) 18 74 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 18 74 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 18 74 Rahil Gangjee (India) 18 74 Ramasamy Nachimuthu (Malaysia) 18 74 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 18 74 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 13 Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 12 3 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 75 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 18 75 Kenneth De Silva (Malaysia) 18 75 Arjun Atwal (India) 18 75 David Horsey (Britain) 18 75 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 75 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 18 75 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 18 75 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 12 Iylia Jamil (Malaysia) 12 4 Airil Rizman (Malaysia) 13 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 13 Graeme Storm (Britain) 15 David Howell (Britain) 17 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 18 76 Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 18 76 Shukree Othman (Malaysia) 18 76 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 18 76 Shiv Kapur (India) 18 76 Scott Barr (Australia) 18 76 5 Wilson Choo (Malaysia) 18 77 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 18 77 Himmat Rai (India) 18 77 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 18 77 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 18 77 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 18 77 Daisuke Kataoka (Japan) 18 77 Chan Kim (U.S.) 18 77 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 18 77 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 77 Lee Sung (South Korea) 11 Unho Park (Australia) 16 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 17 6 Lin Wen-Tang (Taiwan) 16 Boonchu Ruangkit (Thailand) 18 78 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 15 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 18 78 Rizal Amin (Malaysia) 18 78 7 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 18 79 David Lipsky (U.S.) 18 79 Seve Benson (Britain) 18 79 Sam Cyr (U.S.) 18 79 Kemarol Baharin (Malaysia) 18 79 Lee In-Woo (South Korea) 18 79 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 18 79 Shaifubari Muda (Malaysia) 18 79 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 16 Tsai Chi-Huang (Taiwan) 18 79 8 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 18 80 Ervin Chang (Malaysia) 13 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 18 80 Siva Chandran Supramaniam (Malaysia) 18 80 S. Murthy (Malaysia) 18 80 9 John Parry (Britain) 13 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 18 81 Mohd Wafiyuddin (Malaysia) 12 10 Matt Stieger (Australia) 18 82 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 18 82 11 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 18 83 Solomon Emilio Rosidin (Malaysia) 11 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -7 Lee Westwood (Britain) 65 -6 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 -5 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 67 -4 Julien Quesne (France) 68 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 68 -3 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 69 Richard Lee (Canada) 69 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.