Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Italian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Monza PLAY-OFF 1 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) after 2 2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) after 2 REGULAR ROUNDS -19 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67 67 68 67 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 66 65 70 -18 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 66 69 63 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 66 65 70 69 David Lipsky (U.S.) 67 67 68 68 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 70 68 67 65 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 66 67 68 69 Danny Willett (Britain) 68 67 69 66 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 67 64 68 71 -17 Romain Wattel (France) 67 66 66 72 -16 Roope Kakko (Finland) 67 72 67 66 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 66 72 65 Lorenzo Scalise (Italy) 71 66 69 66 -15 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 68 68 67 70 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 65 66 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 68 67 72 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 71 68 70 64 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 68 67 70 68 Jason Barnes (Britain) 69 68 69 67 -14 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 67 67 68 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 65 72 68 69 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 69 68 68 69 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 69 70 69 66 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 63 70 70 71 -13 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68 68 67 72 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 68 72 70 65 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 65 72 67 71 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 69 69 68 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 68 71 69 67 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 69 69 69 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 66 70 70 69 David Howell (Britain) 70 69 70 66 -12 Paul Maddy (Britain) 68 69 70 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 69 68 71 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 70 69 67 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 71 65 67 73 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 69 67 74 66 Shiv Kapur (India) 65 72 70 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 67 71 68 Andrea Perrino (Italy) 67 67 74 68 -11 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 68 72 67 70 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 69 68 70 70 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 68 65 74 70 -10 Graeme Storm (Britain) 71 66 70 71 Matt Ford (Britain) 69 68 70 71 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 71 70 68 Scott Fallon (Britain) 67 70 72 69 Marco Crespi (Italy) 70 70 67 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 70 70 69 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 69 69 71 69 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 71 67 67 73 -9 Scott Fernandez (Spain) 69 67 69 74 Victor Riu (France) 71 68 70 70 Wes Homan (U.S.) 73 66 68 72 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 68 72 70 69 -8 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 69 71 71 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 67 67 75 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 68 71 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 66 71 72 71 John Parry (Britain) 71 69 70 70 Stuart Manley (Britain) 72 68 70 70 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 68 69 72 -7 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 68 72 68 73 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 67 69 72 73 -6 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 67 71 72 Stefano Mazzoli (Italy) 66 70 74 72 -5 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 68 72 71 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 71 69 72 71 Jake Roos (South Africa) 70 70 73 70 Mark Tullo (Chile) 69 71 70 73 -4 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 67 70 73 74 -3 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 72 67 73 73 Alexander Levy (France) 70 70 70 75 -1 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 67 69 79 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 69 72 76