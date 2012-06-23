June 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Third round scores at BMW
International at the par-72 course on Saturday in Cologne
204 Danny Willett (Britain) 65 70 69
205 Chris Wood (Britain) 65 70 70
Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 67 66 72
206 Keith Horne (South Africa) 66 73 67
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 64 74 68
207 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 71 68
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 69 69
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 64 71 72
208 Steve Webster (Britain) 69 70 69
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 71 67 70
209 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 69 73 67
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 71 68
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 66 74 69
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 69 69
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 70 70
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 70 68 71
Matthew Nixon (Britain) 71 66 72
Thomas Norret (Denmark) 67 69 73
210 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 68 74 68
Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 70 70
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 67 70 73
211 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 72 67 72
Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 70 73
Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 69 68 74
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 74
Shiv Kapur (India) 66 70 75
212 David Howell (Britain) 72 70 70
Steven O'Hara (Britain) 69 72 71
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 71 72
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 73 72
Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 71 72
Gary Boyd (Britain) 71 69 72
David Drysdale (Britain) 69 70 73
Paul McGinley (Ireland) 65 70 77