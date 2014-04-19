Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Malaysian Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur 202 Lee Westwood (Britain) 65 66 71 203 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 67 66 206 Julien Quesne (France) 68 69 69 207 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 66 69 72 208 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 69 67 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 67 71 70 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 68 70 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 66 72 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 68 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 68 69 209 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 71 68 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 71 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 68 69 210 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 71 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 71 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 72 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 72 72 66 211 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 67 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 73 69 69 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 68 71 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 69 72 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 75 67 69 212 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 70 72 Richard Lee (Canada) 69 76 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 72 70 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 73 70 69 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 70 71 Rahil Gangjee (India) 74 68 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 74 68 70 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 70 65 77 213 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 74 69 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 69 73 71 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 73 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 73 69 71 214 Shiv Kapur (India) 76 69 69 Steve Lewton (Britain) 71 69 74 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 72 71 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 73 71 70 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 70 71 73 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 74 68 72 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 68 71 215 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 71 71 73 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 70 71 74 216 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 79 66 71 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 70 74 72 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 71 73 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 72 72 72 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 76 69 71 217 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 72 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 71 75 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 76 67 74 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 71 74 Simon Dyson (Britain) 73 71 73 Craig Lee (Britain) 69 75 73 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 72 72 73 218 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 74 73 Khor Kheng Hwai (Malaysia) 72 72 74 Romain Wattel (France) 71 72 75 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 73 72 73 219 Chiragh Kumar (India) 74 70 75 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 75 75 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 75 75 Marco Crespi (Italy) 71 73 75 Gavin Kyle Green (Malaysia) 74 70 75 220 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 72 73 75 Rashid Khan (India) 72 72 76 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 73 70 77 Anthony Kang (U.S.) 71 74 75 221 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 74 71 76 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 76 76 222 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 74 71 77 223 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74 69 80
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.