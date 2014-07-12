Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Scottish Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Aberdeen 203 Marc Warren (Britain) 67 69 67 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 68 66 204 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 65 71 68 206 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 71 66 207 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 65 71 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 69 66 208 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 68 69 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 69 73 66 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 68 68 209 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 71 71 67 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 72 68 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 71 68 210 John Hahn (U.S.) 71 71 68 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 64 78 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 70 70 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 71 71 68 211 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 68 73 70 David Howell (Britain) 68 70 73 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 71 69 71 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 74 67 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 73 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 68 71 Russell Knox (Britain) 68 74 69 Marcel Siem (Germany) 73 69 69 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 69 70 212 David Drysdale (Britain) 67 76 69 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 70 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 70 69 73 James Morrison (Britain) 71 72 69 Paul Casey (Britain) 69 71 72 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 73 70 Luke Donald (Britain) 67 73 72 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 73 68 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 75 68 Matt Ford (Britain) 75 67 70 Simon Khan (Britain) 70 71 71 213 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 74 68 71 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 70 72 71 George Coetzee (South Africa) 73 70 70 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 70 74 69 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 70 73 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 74 72 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 71 72 Martin Laird (Britain) 70 73 70 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 71 70 72 Alexander Levy (France) 75 69 69 214 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 68 72 Greig Hutcheon (Britain) 70 70 74 Paul Waring (Britain) 75 66 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 71 72 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 71 70 73 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 73 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 66 74 74 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 70 74 215 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 72 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 71 73 Graeme Storm (Britain) 70 72 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 70 72 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 73 71 Matt Jones (Australia) 71 73 71 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 70 74 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 74 70 71 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 71 74 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 73 71 71 216 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 70 76 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 73 73 Scott Henry (Britain) 73 71 72 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 69 74 73 217 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 71 73 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 71 75 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 73 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 72 74 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 71 73 Gary Stal (France) 68 75 74 Ernie Els (South Africa) 73 71 73 218 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 73 74 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 69 73 76 220 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 75 69 76
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci