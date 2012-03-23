CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Second round leaderboard from the Hassan II Trophy at the par-72 course in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday.
Round two delayed for more than five hours due to high winds and will resume on Saturday.
Holes Played rounds -10 Phillip Price (Britain) 36 68 66 -9 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 36 70 65 -8 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 36 70 66
James Kingston (South Africa) 35 70 -7 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 36 68 69
Damien McGrane (Ireland) 23 65 -6 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 36 73 65
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 36 70 68 -5 Gary Orr (Britain) 36 72 67
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 36 72 67
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 36 69 70
Danny Denison (Britain) 36 73 66
Keith Horne (South Africa) 36 69 70
Mark Murphy (Ireland) 33 72
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 23 68 -4 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 36 69 71
Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 35 73
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 23 69
Graeme Storm (Britain) 22 68
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 19 68
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 19 67
Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 18 68
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)