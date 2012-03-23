(Adds delay details)

March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Second round leaderboard from the Hassan II Trophy at the par-72 course in Agadir, Morocco on Thursday.

Round two delayed for more than five hours due to high winds and will resume on Saturday.

Holes Played rounds -10 Phillip Price (Britain) 36 68 66 -9 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 36 70 65 -8 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 36 70 66

James Kingston (South Africa) 35 70 -7 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 36 68 69

Damien McGrane (Ireland) 23 65 -6 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 36 73 65

Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 36 70 68 -5 Gary Orr (Britain) 36 72 67

Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 36 72 67

Matteo Manassero (Italy) 36 69 70

Danny Denison (Britain) 36 73 66

Keith Horne (South Africa) 36 69 70

Mark Murphy (Ireland) 33 72

Richie Ramsay (Britain) 23 68 -4 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 36 69 71

Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 35 73

Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 23 69

Graeme Storm (Britain) 22 68

Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 19 68

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 19 67

Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 18 68