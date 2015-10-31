Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Antalya
-16 Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 64 67
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 61 69 70
-15 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 67 67 67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 68 66
-13 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 70 68 65
Chris Wood (Britain) 66 66 71
-12 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 68 69 67
Richard Bland (Britain) 67 65 72
Lee Westwood (Britain) 64 71 69
-10 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 69 70
Julien Quesne (France) 67 70 69
-9 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 69 69
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 70 69
Danny Willett (Britain) 69 70 68
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 67 66 74
-8 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 66 72
Romain Wattel (France) 70 71 67
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 68 69
Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 68 72
Alexander Levy (France) 69 65 74
Benjamin Hebert (France) 70 70 68
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 70 65 73
-7 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 69 72
Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 63 73
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 71 68 70
David Lipsky (U.S.) 70 69 70
-6 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 68 70
David Drysdale (Britain) 69 72 69
Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 66 72
Li Haotong (China) 72 68 70
Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 70 71
-5 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 70 72
Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 70 72
Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 70 72
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 71 71
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 71 69
Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 69 71
Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 69 69
-4 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 68 69 75
David Howell (Britain) 70 69 73
-3 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 70 70 73
Richard Green (Australia) 71 70 72
Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 68 75
-2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 71 72
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 70 73
Robert Rock (Britain) 72 73 69
Gregory Havret (France) 73 72 69
Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 73 74 67
Ross Fisher (Britain) 76 69 69
Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 70 72 72
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 72
Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 69 74
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 72 74
-1 Gary Stal (France) 74 68 73
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 73 72
Marcel Siem (Germany) 74 73 68
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 71 72
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 71 74
Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 73 71 71
0 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 67 74 75
Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 69 75
James Morrison (Britain) 70 68 78
Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 67 73
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 73 74
Graeme Storm (Britain) 71 74 71
1 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 69 76
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 78 71 68
John Daly (U.S.) 77 71 69
3 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 75 72
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 72 74
Marc Warren (Britain) 79 69 71
4 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 73 75
5 Darren Clarke (Britain) 75 71 75
6 David Horsey (Britain) 73 73 76
7 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 74 79
11 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 71 81 75
13 Serkan Akarsu (Turkey) 74 78 77
25 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 77 80 84