Golf-Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Dubai -6 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 -5 Julien Quesne (France) 67 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 -4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 -3 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 Alexander Levy (France) 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 -2 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 -1 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 Lee Soomin (Korea) 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 0 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 1 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 2 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 Li Haotong (China) 74 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 3 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 75 Chris Wood (Britain) 75 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 4 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 6 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 78 10 Romain Wattel (France) 82
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.