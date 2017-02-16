Golf-Spectator dies at U.S. Open in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Thursday in Perth -6 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 Mark Foster (Britain) 66 -5 Steve Dartnall (Australia) 67 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 67 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 67 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 67 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 67 Daniel Fox (Australia) 67 -4 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 68 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 68 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 68 Jordan Smith (Britain) 68 Taylor Macdonald (Australia) 68 Pep Angles (Spain) 68 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 68 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 68 Josh Younger (Australia) 68 -3 Austin Connelly (Canada) 69 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 Jack Wilson (Australia) 69 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 69 Michael Long (New Zealand) 69 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 69 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 69 Ryan Evans (Britain) 69 Nick Cullen (Australia) 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 Jake McLeod (Australia) 69 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 69 Ben Campbell (New Zealand) 69 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 69 James Heath (Britain) 69 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 69 Aaron Wilkin (Australia) 69 -2 Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 James Nitties (Australia) 70 Tim Hart (Australia) 70 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 Brady Watt (Australia) 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 Ryan Haller (Australia) 70 Christopher Wood (Australia) 70 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 70 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 70 -1 Seenappa Chikkarangappa (India) 71 Matt Jager (Australia) 71 Stephen Leaney (Australia) 71 Aron Price (Australia) 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 Adam Bland (Australia) 71 Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 71 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 71 Ben Eccles (Australia) 71 Nathan Holman (Australia) 71 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 71 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 Deyen Lawson (Australia) 71 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 71 John Parry (Britain) 71 Matt Ford (Britain) 71 Josh Cabban (Australia) 71 0 Ben Evans (Britain) 72 Lionel Weber (France) 72 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 72 Damien Perrier (France) 72 Aaron Rai (Britain) 72 Julien Guerrier (France) 72 Andrew Evans (Australia) 72 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 Wu Ashun (China) 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 72 Curtis Luck (Australia) 72 Richard Green (Australia) 72 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 Michael Sim (Australia) 72 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 72 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 1 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 73 Max McCardle (Australia) 73 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 73 Brett Coletta (Australia) 73 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 73 Charlie Ford (Britain) 73 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 73 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 Jordan Zunic (Australia) 73 Paul Maddy (Britain) 73 Neven Basic (Australia) 73 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 73 David Klein (Germany) 73 Brett Rankin (Australia) 73 Borja Virto (Spain) 73 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 73 2 James Allan (Britain) 74 Jarryd Felton (Australia) 74 Anthony Houston (Australia) 74 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 74 Jason Norris (Australia) 74 Joel Stalter (France) 74 Brad Kennedy (Australia) 74 Craig Parry (Australia) 74 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 74 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 74 Rafael Echenique (Argentina) 74 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 74 Sam Chien (U.S.) 74 Rory Bourke (Australia) 74 3 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 75 Andrew Martin (Australia) 75 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 Rahil Gangjee (India) 75 Damien Jordan (Australia) 75 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 75 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 75 Nathan Green (Australia) 75 Adrien Saddier (France) 75 4 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 76 David Horsey (Britain) 76 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 76 Liang Wenchong (China) 76 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 76 Steve Webster (Britain) 76 Stuart Manley (Britain) 76 Michael Wright (Australia) 76 5 Niclas Johansson (Sweden) 77 Danny Chia (Malaysia) 77 Peter O'Malley (Australia) 77 Matthew Giles (Australia) 77 Daniel Popovic (Australia) 77 Ashley Hall (Australia) 77 Aaron Townsend (Australia) 77 Brad Moules (Australia) 77 6 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 78 Brad Shilton (New Zealand) 78 Scott Henry (Britain) 78 7 Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 79
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 The second round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Friday. Following are the highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he was happy to be in the hunt at the U.S. Open and that his chances of adding a second successive major would improve if the course toughened up in the upcoming rounds.