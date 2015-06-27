UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour BMW International Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Munich -16 James Morrison (Britain) 67 66 67 -14 Chris Paisley (Britain) 69 67 66 -13 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 67 68 -12 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 68 67 -11 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 69 71 65 Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 65 71 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 66 69 -10 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 65 67 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 72 67 67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 71 68 -9 Gary Stal (France) 70 70 67 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 70 66 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 67 71 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 69 67 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 68 70 69 David Horsey (Britain) 70 68 69 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 69 68 70 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 65 69 73 -8 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 70 68 70 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 68 69 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 71 69 68 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 65 73 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 66 72 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 67 69 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 68 71 69 -7 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 69 71 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 71 67 71 Marcel Schneider (Germany) 68 70 71 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 70 71 68 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 69 70 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 71 69 -6 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 70 69 Victor Riu (France) 67 73 70 Anton Kirstein (Germany) 70 71 69 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 72 69 69 Darren Clarke (Britain) 70 71 69 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 68 72 Edouard Espana (France) 69 69 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 76 65 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 74 69 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 69 72 69 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 66 72 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 71 70 69 -5 Marcel Siem (Germany) 71 70 70 Julien Quesne (France) 68 71 72 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 71 69 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 69 71 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 68 72 David Howell (Britain) 69 70 72 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 68 72 -4 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 68 69 75 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 71 69 72 Oliver Farr (Britain) 69 71 72 -3 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 69 69 75 -2 Gregory Bourdy (France) 75 66 73 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 73 68 73 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 70 67 77 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 68 72 74 -1 Matt Ford (Britain) 70 69 76 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 69 71 75 Jake Roos (South Africa) 71 70 74 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 68 71 76 1 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 69 70 78 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 68 77 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 68 72 77
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.