Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Dubai -9 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 67 -8 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 70 -7 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 66 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 67 -6 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 69 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 71 -5 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 69 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 69 -4 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 69 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 -3 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 71 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 70 -2 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 66 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 70 Alexander Levy (France) 69 73 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 -1 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 74 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 Julien Quesne (France) 67 76 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 71 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 David Horsey (Britain) 72 71 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 71 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 69 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 74 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 71 0 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 72 Li Haotong (China) 74 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 70 Lee Soomin (Korea) 71 73 1 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 74 2 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 74 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 3 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 73 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 73 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 75 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 76 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 75 72 Chris Wood (Britain) 75 72 4 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 78 70 6 Romain Wattel (France) 82 68
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.