Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 67 69 Daniel Fox (Australia) 67 69 -7 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 70 67 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 68 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 69 68 Ryan Evans (Britain) 69 68 Casey O'Toole (U.S.) 67 70 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 72 65 Josh Younger (Australia) 68 69 -6 Austin Connelly (Canada) 69 69 Jordan Smith (Britain) 68 70 Michael Long (New Zealand) 69 69 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 67 71 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 71 67 Nick Cullen (Australia) 69 69 Robert Allenby (Australia) 69 69 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 68 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 67 71 -5 Chiragh Kumar (India) 70 69 Pavit Tangkamolprasert (Thailand) 68 71 Wu Ashun (China) 72 67 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 69 70 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 71 68 Taylor Macdonald (Australia) 68 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 66 73 -4 Pep Angles (Spain) 68 72 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 69 Natipong Srithong (Thailand) 69 71 Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 68 72 Ben Eccles (Australia) 71 69 Adam Bland (Australia) 71 69 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 70 70 James Heath (Britain) 69 71 -3 Ryan McCarthy (Australia) 71 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 70 71 Jake McLeod (Australia) 69 72 Jordan Zunic (Australia) 73 68 Sebastian Soederberg (Sweden) 69 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 73 68 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 72 69 Curtis Luck (Australia) 72 69 Charlie Ford (Britain) 73 68 Christopher Wood (Australia) 70 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 68 73 Jack Wilson (Australia) 69 72 -2 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 73 69 Thitiphun Chuayprakong (Thailand) 68 74 Brett Coletta (Australia) 73 69 Sam Brazel (Australia) 71 71 Richard Green (Australia) 72 70 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 73 69 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 71 71 Tim Hart (Australia) 70 72 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 68 74 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 71 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 70 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 71 Ben Campbell (New Zealand) 69 73 Aaron Wilkin (Australia) 69 73 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 72 70 -1 DNQ Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 69 74 Josh Geary (New Zealand) 69 74 John Parry (Britain) 71 72 James Nitties (Australia) 70 73 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 71 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 74 69 Deyen Lawson (Australia) 71 72 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 71 72 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 67 76 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 75 68 Brad Kennedy (Australia) 74 69 Brady Watt (Australia) 70 73 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 73 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 74 69 Aaron Rai (Britain) 72 71 Stephen Leaney (Australia) 71 72 Aron Price (Australia) 71 72 Michael Sim (Australia) 72 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 72 Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) 73 70 0 DNQ Seenappa Chikkarangappa (India) 71 73 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 69 75 Pontus Widegren (Sweden) 73 71 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 75 69 Steve Dartnall (Australia) 67 77 Todd Sinnott (Australia) 76 68 Nathan Holman (Australia) 71 73 Ryan Haller (Australia) 70 74 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 68 76 Damien Perrier (France) 72 72 Andrew Evans (Australia) 72 72 Jarryd Felton (Australia) 74 70 Lionel Weber (France) 72 72 David Klein (Germany) 73 71 1 DNQ Matt Ford (Britain) 71 74 Jamie Rutherford (Britain) 76 69 Paul Maddy (Britain) 73 72 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 71 74 Neven Basic (Australia) 73 72 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 74 Liang Wenchong (China) 76 69 Max McCardle (Australia) 73 72 Andrew Martin (Australia) 75 70 Michael Wright (Australia) 76 69 Adrien Saddier (France) 75 70 Matt Jager (Australia) 71 74 Josh Cabban (Australia) 71 74 2 DNQ Zander Lombard (South Africa) 75 71 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 74 72 Rafael Echenique (Argentina) 74 72 Anthony Houston (Australia) 74 72 James Allan (Britain) 74 72 Joel Stalter (France) 74 72 Jason Norris (Australia) 74 72 3 DNQ Brad Shilton (New Zealand) 78 69 Siddikur Rahman (Bangladesh) 75 72 Piya Swangarunporn (Thailand) 70 77 Borja Virto (Spain) 73 74 Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 73 74 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 72 75 Rory Bourke (Australia) 74 73 Niclas Johansson (Sweden) 77 70 Matthew Giles (Australia) 77 70 Stuart Manley (Britain) 76 71 Damien Jordan (Australia) 75 72 Craig Parry (Australia) 74 73 4 DNQ Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 76 Ashley Hall (Australia) 77 71 Daniel Popovic (Australia) 77 71 Nathan Green (Australia) 75 73 Brad Moules (Australia) 77 71 Julien Guerrier (France) 72 76 Scott Henry (Britain) 78 70 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 70 78 5 DNQ Ben Evans (Britain) 72 77 Lu Wei-Chih (Chinese Taipei) 72 77 Brett Rankin (Australia) 73 76 Hung Chien-Yao (Chinese Taipei) 73 76 Steve Webster (Britain) 76 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 74 75 6 DNQ Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 76 74 7 DNQ Danny Chia (Malaysia) 77 74 Aaron Townsend (Australia) 77 74 8 DNQ Sam Chien (U.S.) 74 78 10 DNQ Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 78 76 11 DNQ David Horsey (Britain) 76 79 12 DNQ Rahil Gangjee (India) 75 81 13 DNQ Peter O'Malley (Australia) 77 80 7 WDW Danthai Boonma (Thailand) 79