Nov 10 Leading first-round scores from the
Singapore Open at the par-71 Tanjong and Serapong courses on
Thursday (* denotes Serapong, + denotes amateur)
62 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 62
James Morrison (Britain) 62
63 Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 63
64 Daisuke Maruyama (Japan) 64
65 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) * 65
Lee Sung (South Korea) 65
Athaphon Prathumanee (Thailand) 65
Rahil Gangjee (India) 65
66 Lin Wen-tang (Taiwan) 66
Oliver Fisher (Britain) * 66
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 66
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66
Tom Lewis (Britain) 66
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) * 66
+Lam Zhi Qun (Singapore) * 66
Lam Chih Bing (Singapore) 66
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 66
Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 66
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 66
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 66
Miles Tunnicliff (Britain) 66
Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 66
67 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 67
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 67
Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 67
Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 67
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 67
Scott Hend (Australia) 67
Michael Hoey (Britain) * 67
