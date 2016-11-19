Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai -13 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 69 64 -12 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 71 66 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 69 66 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 66 67 -11 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 67 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 70 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 71 63 -9 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 67 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 68 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 69 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 67 70 -8 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 71 67 -7 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 69 70 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 70 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 67 74 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 70 68 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 69 69 -6 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 71 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 71 69 David Horsey (Britain) 72 71 67 -5 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 68 Julien Quesne (France) 67 76 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 74 65 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 68 68 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 69 70 -4 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 75 72 65 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 74 67 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 66 70 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 69 71 -3 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 71 73 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 73 70 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 71 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 68 Alexander Levy (France) 69 73 71 Li Haotong (China) 74 70 69 -2 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 70 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 72 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 73 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 73 67 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 71 71 -1 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 71 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 71 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 69 72 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 72 70 0 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 73 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 74 73 1 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 76 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 76 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 74 74 2 Chris Wood (Britain) 75 72 71 3 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 75 72 4 Lee Soomin (Korea) 71 73 76 Romain Wattel (France) 82 68 70 5 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 74 78 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 73 74 10 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 78 70 78
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.