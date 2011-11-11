Nov 11 Leading second-round scores from the weather-affected Singapore Open at the par-71 Serapong and Tanjong courses on Friday (* denotes Serapong)

68 players will return on Saturday to complete their second rounds.

-12 James Morrison (Britain) * 62 68 -10 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) * 66 66 -9 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 64

Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 66 -8 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 65

Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 65 -7 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 63

Daisuke Maruyama (Japan) * 64 71 -6 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 71 65

Anthony Kim (U.S.) 70 66

Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 67

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 64

Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) * 67 69

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 67

