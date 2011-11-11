Nov 11 Leading second-round scores from the
weather-affected Singapore Open at the par-71 Serapong and
Tanjong courses on Friday (* denotes Serapong)
68 players will return on Saturday to complete their second
rounds.
-12 James Morrison (Britain) * 62 68
-10 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) * 66 66
-9 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 64
Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 66
-8 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 65
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 65
-7 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 63
Daisuke Maruyama (Japan) * 64 71
-6 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 71 65
Anthony Kim (U.S.) 70 66
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69 67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 72 64
Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) * 67 69
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 67
