Golf-Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN, March 2 Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Abu Dhabi 67 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 69 Liang Wenchong (China) 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 69 David Howell (Britain) 69 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71 Richard Green (Australia) 71 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 71 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 Ernie Els (South Africa) 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 71 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 71 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 71 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 71 72 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 Tiger Woods (U.S.) 72 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 72 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 Marcel Siem (Germany) 72 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 72 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 Phillip Price (Britain) 72 Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 72 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 72 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 73 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 73 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 73 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 73 Julien Quesne (France) 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 Steve Webster (Britain) 73 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 73 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 73 Thomas Levet (France) 73 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 73 Romain Wattel (France) 73 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 73 Christian Cevaer (France) 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 Robert Coles (Britain) 73 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 Tom Lewis (Britain) 74 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 74 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 74 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 74 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 74 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 74 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 74 David Horsey (Britain) 74 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 74 75 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 75 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 James Morrison (Britain) 75 Simon Dyson (Britain) 75 Todd Hamilton (U.S.) 75 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 75 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 75 Richard Finch (Britain) 75 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 75 Simon Khan (Britain) 75 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 75 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 75 Brett Rumford (Australia) 75 76 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 76 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 76 Anthony Wall (Britain) 76 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 76 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 76 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 76 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 76 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 76 Robert Rock (Britain) 76 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 76 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 76 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 76 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 76 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 76 77 Chris Doak (Britain) 77 David Drysdale (Britain) 77 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 77 78 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 78 Paul Waring (Britain) 78 Gregory Havret (France) 78 Marc Warren (Britain) 78 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 78 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 78 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 78 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 78 Scott Henry (Britain) 78 79 Darren Clarke (Britain) 79 80 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 80 81 Sohail Al Marzuqui (United Arab Emirates) 81 Callum Nicoll (Britain) 81 Alexander Levy (France) 81
March 1 A Florida golf club owned by U.S. President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge's ruling that it pay $5.77 million to former members for refusing to refund their deposits when they wanted to resign.
March 1 The elimination of "ball moved" penalties and reduction of time allowed to search for a lost ball are among several fundamental rule changes that have been proposed by golf's governing bodies.