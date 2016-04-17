Golf-Mickelson breaks par for 50th time at Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Phil Mickelson broke par for the 50th time at Augusta National on Thursday, overcoming the whipping winds for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Masters.
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Spanish Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in San Roque 1 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 67 74 74 70 2 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 75 70 71 3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 74 71 75 67 4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 77 72 68 James Morrison (Britain) 67 75 74 72 5 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 73 70 71 75 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 75 71 74 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 75 75 68 71 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 74 72 73 6 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 72 76 71 7 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 75 76 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 72 75 73 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 74 72 73 72 8 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 72 76 72 72 Alexander Levy (France) 66 76 81 69 9 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 73 76 74 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 78 74 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 73 72 74 10 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 74 81 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 75 70 76 73 Pep Angles (Spain) 72 71 74 77 Steve Webster (Britain) 72 77 75 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 78 74 71 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 74 75 76 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 76 71 71 76 11 Thomas Linard (France) 73 75 75 72 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 72 75 77 71 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 73 72 74 76 12 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 71 78 79 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 69 75 77 75 Borja Virto (Spain) 73 77 74 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 79 72 75 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 76 77 74 13 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 76 77 72 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 73 78 72 74 Chris Wood (Britain) 72 75 79 71 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 73 76 78 70 14 Stuart Manley (Britain) 67 79 76 76 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 74 76 71 77 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 74 75 77 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 75 74 73 76 15 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 74 73 76 76 Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 73 78 74 74 Graeme Storm (Britain) 74 73 76 76 16 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 77 74 73 76 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 74 75 79 72 David Dixon (Britain) 72 77 77 74 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 73 76 79 72 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 76 73 75 76 Sebastien Gros (France) 73 77 77 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 75 72 78 75 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 75 73 79 73 17 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 71 78 74 78 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 77 74 77 73 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 72 78 72 79 18 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 77 73 79 73 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 73 74 77 78 Ben Evans (Britain) 74 72 82 74 Renato Paratore (Italy) 75 76 77 74 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 75 75 75 77 19 Julien Quesne (France) 73 75 74 81 James Robinson (Britain) 73 73 77 80 Marcel Siem (Germany) 74 77 75 77 21 Roope Kakko (Finland) 73 76 83 73 Seve Benson (Britain) 75 76 78 76 22 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 78 73 81 74 23 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 75 75 78 79 24 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 75 76 75 82 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 77 74 78 79
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Phil Mickelson broke par for the 50th time at Augusta National on Thursday, overcoming the whipping winds for a one-under-par 71 in the opening round at the U.S. Masters.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Fred Couples is not surprised by much at the Augusta National after teeing it up at 32 U.S. Masters, but Thursday's opening round whipped up something that even he had never experienced before. "It was hard. It was windy," said 57-year-old Couples after returning a very solid one-over 73. "I've never seen it like this."
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.