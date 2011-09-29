Sept 29 Leading first round scores
from the Dunhill Links Championship at the par-72 course in St
Andrews, Scotland on Thursday.
66 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 66
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 66
Michael Hoey (Britain) 66
Markus Brier (Austria) 66
67 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 67
James Morrison (Britain) 67
James Byrne (Britain) 67
Gregory Havret (France) 67
Marc Warren (Britain) 67
68 Tom Lewis (Britain) 68
Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 68
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68
Lee Westwood (Britain) 68
Romain Wattel (France) 68
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 68
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 68
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68
Steve Webster (Britain) 68
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68
69 Jack Senior (Britain) 69
Simon Dyson (Britain) 69
David Drysdale (Britain) 69
James Kingston (South Africa) 69
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 69
Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 69
Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69
Sandy Lyle (Britain) 69
Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 69
Gregory Bourdy (France) 69
Luke Donald (Britain) 69
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 69
David Horsey (Britain) 69
Stephen Dodd (Britain) 69
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)