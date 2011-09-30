Sept 30 Leading second-round scores from the
Dunhill Links Championship at the par-72 courses in St. Andrews
(* denotes played in second round), Carnoustie (+) and
Kingsbarns (-) in Scotland on Friday
132 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) - 69 63
Michael Hoey (Britain) - 66 66
133 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) + 66 67
134 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) - 69 65
Markus Brier (Austria) - 66 68
Marc Warren (Britain) * 67 67
Graeme McDowell (Britain) + 67 67
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) + 67 67
135 Martin Kaymer (Germany) + 68 67
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) + 66 69
136 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) - 69 67
James Morrison (Britain) + 67 69
Romain Wattel (France) - 68 68
George Murray (Britain) * 70 66
Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) - 68 68
Steve Webster (Britain) - 68 68
Jamie Donaldson (Britain) * 71 65
Mathias Gronberg (Sweden) - 71 65
137 Lee Westwood (Britain) + 68 69
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) * 71 66
Shane Lowry (Ireland) - 68 69
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) * 70 67
David Horsey (Britain) * 69 68
Peter Lawrie (Ireland) - 70 67
Rory McIlroy (Britain) + 70 67
Tom Lewis (Britain) + 68 69
Peter Hanson (Sweden) + 68 69