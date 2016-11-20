Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dubai -17 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 69 66 67 -16 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 66 67 68 -14 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 67 70 67 -13 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 67 71 66 71 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 69 64 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 68 67 70 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 69 68 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 67 70 68 -12 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 75 68 68 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 72 69 70 65 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 68 65 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 71 67 68 -11 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 70 69 70 68 David Horsey (Britain) 72 71 67 67 Lee Westwood (Britain) 66 70 69 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 69 73 67 -10 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 75 72 65 66 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 71 67 68 -9 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 71 74 67 67 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 67 74 70 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 71 69 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 70 68 70 -8 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 71 63 75 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 71 69 69 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 72 70 67 71 Julien Quesne (France) 67 76 68 69 -7 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 73 67 67 Alexander Levy (France) 69 73 71 68 Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 74 65 70 -6 Li Haotong (China) 74 70 69 69 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 71 71 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 69 68 75 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 73 70 69 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 71 69 -5 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 71 72 68 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 71 73 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 69 74 73 67 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 73 68 70 Chris Wood (Britain) 75 72 71 65 -4 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 72 70 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 76 66 70 72 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 74 70 70 70 Scott Hend (Australia) 72 73 69 70 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 74 69 72 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 73 72 70 69 -3 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 72 69 71 73 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 71 71 71 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 74 74 68 -2 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 72 71 72 71 -1 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 73 73 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 70 76 70 0 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 71 71 71 75 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 74 78 67 1 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 72 74 70 73 Richard Bland (Britain) 71 76 70 72 2 Lee Soomin (Korea) 71 73 76 70 4 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 72 75 72 73 Romain Wattel (France) 82 68 70 72 5 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 74 73 74 72 6 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 78 70 78 68
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.