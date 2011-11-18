Nov 18 Leading second-round scores from the
weather-affected Iskandar Johor Open at the par-71 course on
Friday in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
-13 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 64 65
-8 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 67 67
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 67 67
Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 69 65
-7 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68 67
Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 65
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 64
Darren Beck (Australia) 70 65
Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 64
Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 72 63
