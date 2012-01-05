Jan 5 Leading first round scores from the Africa
Open at the par-73 course in East London, South Africa on
Thursday.
64 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 64
65 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 65
Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 65
66 Michael Du Toit (South Africa) 66
Phillip Price (Britain) 66
Dean O'Riley (South Africa) 66
67 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 67
Charles-Edouard Russo (France) 67
Richard Bland (Britain) 67
JJ Senekal (South Africa) 67
Danny Willett (Britain) 67
Shaun Norris (South Africa) 67
68 Jordi Garcia Del Moral (Spain) 68
Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 68
Taco Remkes (Netherlands) 68
Federico Colombo (Italy) 68
Peter Karmis (South Africa) 68
Craig Lee (Britain) 68
JG Claassen (South Africa) 68
David Howell (Britain) 68
Julien Guerrier (France) 68
Agustin Domingo (Spain) 68
Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 68
Tim Sluiter (Netherlands) 68
