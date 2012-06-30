UPDATE 1-Golf-Fowler closes deal, wins Honda Classic by four strokes
Feb 26 American Rickie Fowler breathed a sigh of relief after clinching a four-stroke victory at the $6.4 million Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Third round scores in the Irish Open at the par-72 course in Portrush, County Antrim on Saturday: 204 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 67 69 205 Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 71 67 206 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 67 72
Mark Foster (Britain) 66 67 73 207 Paul Waring (Britain) 69 65 73 208 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 70 66
Craig Lee (Britain) 73 68 67
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 71 68
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 67 70 209 James Morrison (Britain) 68 70 71 210 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 70 70
David Drysdale (Britain) 70 70 70
Simon Dyson (Britain) 67 72 71
Edouard Dubois (France) 66 73 71
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 69 71
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 66 72 72
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 66 71 73
Matthew Zions (Australia) 66 71 73
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 70 73
Richard Bland (Britain) 68 69 73
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 67 73
Gary Orr (Britain) 68 68 74
Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 69 66 75
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 68 66 76 211 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 71 72
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 70 72
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 72 73
Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 67 74
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 65 71 75 212 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 71 72
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 69 73
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 71 73
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 68 73
Gregory Bourdy (France) 65 67 80 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Honda Classic at the par-70 course on Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida -12 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 66 66 65 71 -8 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71 66 66 69 Morgan Hoffmann (U.S.) 68 67 69 68 -7 Chad Collins (U.S.) 70 67 67 69 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 64 67 72 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 67 73 69 64 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 68 67 66 72
