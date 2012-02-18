Feb 18 Third round scores from Indian Masters at the par-72 DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi on Saturday. 205 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 70 69 66 206 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 69 68

Peter Whiteford (Britain) 66 68 72

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 69 69 207 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 74 69 64

Andrea Pavan (Italy) 69 71 67

Paul McGinley (Ireland) 70 69 68

Marc Warren (Britain) 72 67 68

Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 69 69

Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 72 64 71 208 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 74 70 64

Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 69 69

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 73 69

Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 67 70

Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 70 67 71 209 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 71 66

Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 69 70

Gregory Havret (France) 68 70 71

Soren Hansen (Denmark) 70 68 71 210 Liang Wenchong (China) 72 72 66

Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 73 68 69

Marcus Both (Australia) 70 70 70

Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 69 72 211 Julien Quesne (France) 72 71 68

Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 70 72 69

Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 73 69 69

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 70 70

Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 70 73

Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 70 73

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 68 69 74 212 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 75 69 68

Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 73 71 68

Shiv Kapur (India) 71 70 71

Gareth Maybin (Britain) 72 69 71

Vijay Kumar (India) 72 69 71

Richard Sterne (South Africa) 71 70 71

Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 68 72

Jamie Moul (Britain) 71 68 73

Shamim Khan (India) 70 68 74

Kieran Pratt (Australia) 71 66 75 213 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 71 73 69

Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 72 69 72 214 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 71 70

Scott Hend (Australia) 74 69 71

Berry Henson (U.S.) 70 70 74

Scott Barr (Australia) 70 69 75 215 Oscar Floren (Sweden) 69 75 71

Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 73 73

Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 67 76 216 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 75 69 72

Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 72 73

Vivek Bhandari (India) 69 72 75

Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 69 72 75 217 Romain Wattel (France) 71 73 73

Mars Pucay (Philippines) 74 70 73

George Murray (Britain) 70 74 73

Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 73 70 74 218 Gaurav Pratap Singh (India) 72 72 74

Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 70 74 74

Manav Jaini (India) 73 70 75

Mukesh Kumar (India) 71 72 75

S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 72 75

Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 72 77 219 David Horsey (Britain) 71 72 76

Himmat Rai (India) 68 72 79 220 Ross Bain (Britain) 74 70 76 221 Sanjay Kumar (India) 73 70 78

