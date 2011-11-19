Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Nov 19 Leading third round scores from the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the par-72 course in Malelane, South Africa on Saturday. 201 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 69 68 64 203 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 64 68 204 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 67 64
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 69 68 67
George Murray (Britain) 66 69 69
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 64 67 73 205 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 68 68 69 206 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 68 70 68
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 66 71 69
George Coetzee (South Africa) 66 71 69 207 Vaughn Groenewald (South Africa) 76 65 66 208 Linus Gillgren (Sweden) 69 71 68
Christiaan Basson (South Africa) 70 70 68
Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 68 70 70
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 68 72
Seve Benson (Britain) 64 71 73
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 71 67
Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 70 67 209 Steven Tiley (Britain) 70 69 70
Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 70 68 71 210 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 68 70
Alan McLean (Britain) 66 73 71
Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 68 71
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 69 72
Bryce Easton (South Africa) 72 65 73
Phillip Price (Britain) 74 70 66 211 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 75 67
Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 70 73 68
Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 76 67 68
Robert Coles (Britain) 74 69 68
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 75 68 68
Josh Cunliffe (South Africa) 67 75 69
Sam Little (Britain) 70 72 69
James Kamte (South Africa) 72 70 69 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.