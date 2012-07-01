July 1 July 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Irish
Open final round scores at the par-72 course in Portrush on
Sunday.
270 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 67 69 66
274 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 71 67 70 66
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 69 71 68 66
Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 71 67 69
275 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 69 66 75 65
Mark Foster (Britain) 66 67 73 69
276 David Drysdale (Britain) 70 70 70 66
Craig Lee (Britain) 73 68 67 68
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 67 67 72 70
277 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 71 72 66
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 67 73 67
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 70 69 71 67
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 66 72 72 67
Simon Dyson (Britain) 67 72 71 67
Paul Waring (Britain) 69 65 73 70
278 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 71 68 73 66
Richie Ramsay (Britain) 69 70 72 67
279 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 67 72 74 66
Gary Orr (Britain) 68 68 74 69
Matthew Zions (Australia) 66 71 73 69
Richard Bland (Britain) 68 69 73 69
Edouard Dubois (France) 66 73 71 69
Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 70 66 71
280 John Daly (U.S.) 70 71 72 67
Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 71 73 68
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 68 66 76 70
James Morrison (Britain) 68 70 71 71
281 Romain Wattel (France) 69 70 75 67
Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 67 74 70
282 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 69 73 71 69
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 65 71 75 71
Andrew Marshall (Britain) 66 71 73 72
283 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 72 76 66
Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 70 75 68
Alex Haindl (South Africa) 68 70 76 69
Gary Boyd (Britain) 71 71 72 69
David Howell (Britain) 71 71 72 69
Gregory Bourdy (France) 65 67 80 71
284 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 69 72 73 70
Marc Warren (Britain) 71 68 74 71
Darren Clarke (Britain) 71 69 73 71
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 69 71 73 71
Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 70 70 70 74
285 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 68 74 74 69
Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 69 74 70
Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 70 69 74 72
Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 69 73 72
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 69 73 73
Oscar Floren (Sweden) 66 72 73 74
Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 67 70 73 75
286 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 72 68 76 70
Peter Whiteford (Britain) 67 70 76 73
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 69 71 72 74
287 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 69 77 71
Steven O'Hara (Britain) 69 69 77 72
Paul McGinley (Ireland) 69 70 76 72
288 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 71 77 71
289 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 70 72 75 72
Mark Murphy (Ireland) 69 73 73 74
290 Mark O'Sullivan (Ireland) 68 72 78 72
George Murray (Britain) 72 68 77 73
Rich Beem (U.S.) 69 72 75 74
Sam Little (Britain) 71 68 76 75
291 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 71 74 75
292 Robert Rock (Britain) 71 71 74 76
293 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 72 69 78 74
294 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 68 73 82 71
295 Phillip Price (Britain) 71 70 75 79
297 Simon Khan (Britain) 72 70 78 77
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 72 68 77 80
