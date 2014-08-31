Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Italian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Turin 268 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 62 71 68 270 David Howell (Britain) 73 67 67 63 271 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 72 65 69 65 272 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 68 70 65 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 67 69 66 70 275 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 66 66 71 72 276 Ross Fisher (Britain) 69 66 70 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 70 68 67 71 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 70 69 70 67 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 68 69 68 277 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 72 66 69 James Morrison (Britain) 70 66 72 69 Romain Wattel (France) 73 68 67 69 278 Shiv Kapur (India) 73 69 68 68 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 67 71 70 David Horsey (Britain) 71 69 72 66 Sam Walker (Britain) 70 72 68 68 279 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 72 68 69 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 73 68 72 66 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 68 70 71 Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 70 67 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 66 72 69 72 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 69 71 71 280 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 68 73 71 Francesco Laporta (Italy) 68 72 69 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 74 66 68 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 67 71 71 71 Robert Rock (Britain) 69 70 73 68 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 70 72 69 69 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 69 72 66 73 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 69 73 67 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 70 69 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 70 67 71 David Lipsky (U.S.) 69 67 73 71 281 Marcel Siem (Germany) 73 68 70 70 James Heath (Britain) 73 68 70 70 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 71 68 70 72 John Hahn (U.S.) 67 73 76 65 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 73 67 71 70 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 74 67 70 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 70 72 68 71 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 74 68 70 69 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 69 71 68 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 70 69 73 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 69 71 69 72 282 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 70 69 72 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 70 72 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 68 69 76 69 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 67 73 74 68 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 71 72 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 74 67 75 66 Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 73 66 75 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 67 72 73 283 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 66 72 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 71 73 68 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 73 69 71 70 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 70 68 79 66 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 70 76 69 284 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 72 69 72 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 73 63 75 73 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 71 69 71 73 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 70 72 70 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 70 74 70 285 Edoardo Lipparelli (Italy) 68 70 71 76 286 Roope Kakko (Finland) 69 72 71 74 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 71 73 71 287 Daniel Im (U.S.) 71 71 70 75 Alexander Levy (France) 73 68 68 78 288 Filippo Bergamaschi (Italy) 72 69 72 75 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 72 70 73 73 290 Garrick Porteous (Britain) 71 71 74 74 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 75 67 72 76 292 Gregory Molteni (Italy) 70 70 74 78
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.