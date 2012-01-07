Jan 7 Leading third-round scores from the Africa
Open at the par-73 course in East London, South Africa on
Saturday
198 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 62 67
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 69 64 65
199 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 65 68 66
200 Danny Willett (Britain) 67 68 65
202 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 69 64
203 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 65 67
Craig Lee (Britain) 68 67 68
Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 69 66 68
205 Tyrone Ferreira (South Africa) 68 68 69
Richard Bland (Britain) 67 69 69
Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 69 66 70
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 64 69 72
