Golf-Kang three in front at Houston Open after Fowler's four-putt
April 1 Rickie Fowler four-putted the final green to hand Kang Sung-hoon a three-stroke lead after the third round at the Houston Open in Texas on Saturday.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Made in Denmark at the par-71 course on Sunday in Farso -13 David Horsey (Britain) 63 67 68 73 -11 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 66 71 68 68 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 69 70 62 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 69 67 71 66 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 66 68 65 74 -10 Richard Green (Australia) 68 65 70 71 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 65 72 68 69 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 66 68 70 70 Mads Sogaard (Denmark) 68 68 69 69 -9 John Parry (Britain) 66 67 69 73 -8 Victor Riu (France) 70 72 67 67 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 70 68 70 68 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 70 70 67 69 -7 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 66 69 70 72 Julien Guerrier (France) 71 70 66 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 71 71 66 69 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 72 67 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 68 69 71 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 69 69 71 68 -6 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 68 70 69 71 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 71 67 69 71 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 67 72 74 65 Tom Lewis (Britain) 68 70 69 71 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 68 71 69 70 Connor Arendell (U.S.) 69 72 68 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 66 72 72 68 -5 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 72 67 71 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 71 68 70 70 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 69 66 71 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 68 72 67 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 68 70 71 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 71 71 69 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 70 72 66 71 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 69 69 70 71 -4 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 71 69 70 70 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 67 71 71 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 68 68 66 78 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 69 71 69 71 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 71 69 72 68 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 70 72 71 67 Stuart Manley (Britain) 72 69 73 66 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 69 68 73 Ben Evans (Britain) 71 69 72 68 -3 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 67 71 72 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 72 70 69 70 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 70 73 69 Oliver Farr (Britain) 64 71 73 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 69 71 70 71 Alvaro Velasco (Spain) 74 68 69 70 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 70 66 73 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 70 68 74 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 69 70 71 -2 Robert Rock (Britain) 71 69 71 71 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 71 71 69 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 68 72 74 Shiv Kapur (India) 69 70 70 73 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 73 70 71 -1 Justin Walters (South Africa) 71 68 70 74 Mark Tullo (Chile) 74 68 69 72 Martin Ovesen (Denmark) 68 70 75 70 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 70 69 75 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 75 65 69 74 Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland) 70 72 70 71 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 68 70 75 Lee Slattery (Britain) 67 74 70 72 Phillip Archer (Britain) 70 72 70 71 0 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 71 71 69 73 Joel Stalter (France) 71 71 69 73 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 70 72 73 69 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 71 71 66 76 1 Joakim Rask (Sweden) 74 67 71 73 Ben Stow (Britain) 71 71 73 70 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 69 70 75 71 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 72 70 69 74 Matt Ford (Britain) 71 70 72 72 2 Jason Barnes (Britain) 74 68 71 73 3 Jaakko Maekitalo (Finland) 72 70 72 73 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 71 68 77 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 71 74 71 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 69 72 71 75 4 Martin Simonsen (Denmark) 71 71 74 72 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 69 73 68 78 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 73 69 70 76 5 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 66 75 70 78 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 74 68 72 75 8 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 74 77 73 13 Nicolai Kristensen (Denmark) 73 68 77 79
April 1 Rickie Fowler four-putted the final green to hand Kang Sung-hoon a three-stroke lead after the third round at the Houston Open in Texas on Saturday.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Houston Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Humble, Texas -17 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 65 63 71 -14 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 64 71 67 -13 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 67 69 -12 Luke List (U.S.) 68 71 65 -8 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 69 71 68 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 71 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 67 71 -7 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 68