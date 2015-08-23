UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Houston Open scores

April 1 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Houston Open at the par-72 course on Saturday in Humble, Texas -17 Kang Sung-Hoon (Korea) 65 63 71 -14 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 64 71 67 -13 Russell Henley (U.S.) 67 67 69 -12 Luke List (U.S.) 68 71 65 -8 Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) 69 71 68 Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 66 71 71 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 67 71 -7 Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 68 68