Golf-Five players to watch at the U.S. Masters
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour European Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Bad Griesbach -17 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 68 64 67 -16 Graeme Storm (Britain) 65 67 69 67 -14 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 67 71 63 69 -13 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 69 68 65 -12 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 68 67 70 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 68 68 68 68 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 68 71 66 67 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 65 69 71 -11 Richard Bland (Britain) 65 70 71 67 John Parry (Britain) 66 70 70 67 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 66 70 67 70 -10 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 67 68 67 72 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 68 68 67 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 65 69 70 70 Benjamin Hebert (France) 64 72 68 70 Richard Green (Australia) 65 72 70 67 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 67 68 69 James Morrison (Britain) 67 69 70 68 -9 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 68 65 73 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 70 66 71 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 69 70 68 68 Seve Benson (Britain) 68 70 69 68 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 66 66 75 68 -8 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 70 67 69 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 67 70 69 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 67 70 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 66 71 70 69 Edouard Espana (France) 69 69 70 68 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 67 70 68 71 -7 Lee Slattery (Britain) 68 71 71 67 Justin Walters (South Africa) 67 68 71 71 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 68 69 67 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 69 70 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 66 68 70 73 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 66 69 73 69 -6 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 70 68 71 69 Philipp Mejow (Germany) 68 71 73 66 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 66 72 71 69 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 70 68 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 67 69 70 72 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 68 70 70 70 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 68 70 67 73 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 69 70 68 71 -5 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 69 71 70 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 70 68 70 71 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 69 68 72 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 66 67 77 -4 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 70 68 69 73 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 68 71 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 66 69 72 73 -3 Chris Paisley (Britain) 67 72 74 68 Cyril Bouniol (France) 69 70 68 74 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 66 73 70 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 66 67 73 75 -2 Ben Evans (Britain) 68 70 77 67 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 70 71 73 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 70 67 73 72 Alexander Levy (France) 72 67 73 70 -1 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 68 71 72 72 0 Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 70 67 72 75 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 67 72 70 75 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 71 68 72 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 71 67 71 75 2 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 72 67 78 69 4 Albin Choi (Canada) 70 69 71 78 6 Richard Finch (Britain) 66 72 75 77
April 3 Five players to watch in this week's U.S. Masters at Augusta, Georgia:
April 3 It took Jordan Spieth nine minutes and 57 seconds to complete the 12th hole in the final round at the 2016 Masters, a short chunk of time that still feels surreal to the man who called the action live for a global television audience.