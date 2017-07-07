Golf-Munoz pads Greenbrier lead
July 7 Sebastian Munoz followed up his opening 61 with a three-under-par 67 to increase his lead to three strokes after the second round of the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Irish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Londonderry. The cut was set at 140. -13 Daniel Im (U.S.) 64 67 Benjamin Hebert (France) 64 67 -12 Jon Rahm (Spain) 65 67 -11 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 67 66 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 65 68 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 65 68 -10 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 67 67 -9 David Drysdale (Britain) 66 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 67 68 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 70 65 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 67 68 -8 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 68 68 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 67 69 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 67 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 66 70 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 67 David Horsey (Britain) 67 69 -7 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 68 69 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 70 67 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 71 66 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 67 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 70 67 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 68 69 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 71 66 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 68 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 69 68 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 67 70 -6 Gavin Moynihan (Ireland) 67 71 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 70 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 66 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 68 Callum Shinkwin (Britain) 68 70 Li Haotong (China) 68 70 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 68 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 67 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 69 69 Thomas Detry (Belgium) 70 68 Julien Quesne (France) 70 68 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 72 66 Jordan Smith (Britain) 69 69 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 67 71 -5 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 70 69 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 70 Duncan Stewart (Britain) 67 72 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68 71 Andres Romero (Argentina) 68 71 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 71 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 68 Lee Soomin (Korea) 68 71 -4 Matthieu Pavon (France) 71 69 Michael Hoey (Britain) 68 72 Sam Walker (Britain) 69 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 70 70 Romain Langasque (France) 69 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 72 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 69 Sam Brazel (Australia) 70 70 Nathan Kimsey (Britain) 72 68 Chris Hanson (Britain) 70 70 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 72 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 71 69 Marcus Armitage (Britain) 71 69 -3 DNQ Paul Waring (Britain) 68 73 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 71 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 68 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 73 Alexander Knappe (Germany) 72 69 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 70 71 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 69 72 Damien Perrier (France) 72 69 David Higgins (Ireland) 69 72 Gary Stal (France) 68 73 Joel Stalter (France) 72 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 70 71 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 71 70 Richard Bland (Britain) 68 73 Stuart Manley (Britain) 69 72 -2 DNQ Victor Dubuisson (France) 69 73 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 72 Jens Fahrbring (Sweden) 69 73 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 69 73 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 72 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 69 73 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 67 75 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 73 69 David Lipsky (U.S.) 71 71 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 73 69 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 73 69 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 72 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa) 71 71 -1 DNQ Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 69 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 73 70 Simon Khan (Britain) 72 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 75 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 74 Wu Ashun (China) 72 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 70 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 75 68 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 69 74 Richard Finch (Britain) 72 71 Alexander Levy (France) 73 70 0 DNQ Matt Wallace (Britain) 71 73 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 71 73 Neil O'Briain (Ireland) 72 72 James Morrison (Britain) 71 73 David Howell (Britain) 74 70 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 74 70 Robert Rock (Britain) 70 74 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 72 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 72 Marc Warren (Britain) 69 75 Bernd Ritthammer (Germany) 71 73 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 72 72 Dermot McElroy (Britain) 70 74 1 DNQ Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 69 76 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 70 75 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 72 Gary Hurley (Ireland) 69 76 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 76 69 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 75 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 71 74 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 75 70 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 73 72 Romain Wattel (France) 71 74 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 72 73 2 DNQ S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 75 71 Richard Kilpatrick (Britain) 74 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 73 73 Justin Walters (South Africa) 74 72 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 73 73 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 74 3 DNQ Nino Bertasio (Italy) 69 78 Sebastian Heisele (Germany) 73 74 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 75 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 70 77 4 DNQ Gregory Havret (France) 74 74 Pep Angles (Spain) 76 72 Colm Moriarty (Ireland) 71 77 Brett Rumford (Australia) 74 74 5 DNQ Chan Shih-Chang (Chinese Taipei) 71 78 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 74 75 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 76 73 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 75 74 Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 73 76 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 75 74 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 72 77 Lee Westwood (Britain) 76 73 6 DNQ Filipe Lima (Portugal) 76 74 8 DNQ Paul McGinley (Ireland) 76 76 Darren Clarke (Britain) 74 78 10 DNQ Sebastien Gros (France) 82 72 WDW Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 71 Danny Willett (Britain) 71
July 7 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic at the par-70 course on Friday in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The cut was set at 139. -12 Juan Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) 61 67 -9 Ben Martin (U.S.) 64 67 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 66 -8 Davis Love III (U.S.) 63 69 Russell Henley (U.S.) 68 64 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 64 68 -7 Jamie Lovemark (U.S.)
LONDON, England, July 7 Defending champion and tournament host Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Irish Open for the fourth time in five years after a second-round 73 at Portstewart Golf Club. The world number four had opened with a 72 on Thursday. His halfway total of one over par was well short of the cut, on a day when first-round leaders Benjamin Hebert from France and American Daniel Im stayed ahead of the field. Each posted a 67 to end on 13 under par.