Nov 20 Final round scores from the Iskandar Johor Open at the par-71 Horizon Hills course in Malaysia on Sunday. 198 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 63 70 65 199 Daniel Chopra (Sweden) 64 65 70 200 Rhys Davies (Britain) 70 65 65

James Morrison (Britain) 66 65 69

Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 64 67 69 201 Gregory Bourdy (France) 64 67 70 202 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 64 67 203 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 69 67 67

Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 68 67 68

Darren Beck (Australia) 70 65 68

Marcus Fraser (Australia) 64 70 69

Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 67 67 69 204 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 67 68

Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68 67 69 205 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 68 67

Charlie Wi (South Korea) 66 72 67

Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 69 67

Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 64 70

Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 69 65 71

Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 67 67 71

Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 67 67 71

Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 69 65 206 Kwanchai Tannin (Thailand) 69 69 68

Anthony Kim (U.S.) 68 69 69

Sam Walker (Britain) 70 67 69

Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 70 66 70

Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 71 69 66

Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 69 71 66 207 Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) 71 67 69

Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 68 69

Anthony Kang (U.S.) 72 66 69

Steve Webster (Britain) 69 68 70

Jyoti Randhawa (India) 69 70 68

Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 66 68

Christian Cevaer (France) 67 72 68

Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 69 71 67

Bradley Dredge (Britain) 74 66 67 208 Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 71 67 70

Richie Ramsay (Britain) 68 69 71

Gary Orr (Britain) 72 66 70

Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 69 68 71

Michael Hoey (Britain) 69 67 72

Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 65 71 72

Peter Karmis (South Africa) 70 66 72

Jamie McLeary (Britain) 66 70 72

Scott Barr (Australia) 69 71 68

Manuel Villegas (Colombia) 72 63 73 209 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 68 71

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 67 71 71

Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 69 70 70

Andrew Tampion (Australia) 72 68 69

Ross Bain (Britain) 69 71 69

Thomas Levet (France) 74 66 69 210 Nicolas Meitinger (Germany) 66 72 72

Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 67 71 72

Guido van der Valk (Netherlands) 69 68 73

Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 68 70 72

Danny Willett (Britain) 69 68 73

Mars Pucay (Philippines) 70 70 70 211 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 68 70 73

Rahil Gangjee (India) 69 70 72

Kunal Bhasin (Australia) 72 68 71

Scott Hend (Australia) 70 70 71

Gregory Havret (France) 68 72 71

Steven O'Hara (Britain) 68 72 71 212 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 69 69 74

Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 69 70 73

Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 69 72 213 Julien Clement (Switzerland) 71 67 75

Elmer Salvador (Philippines) 72 68 73

Lee Sung (South Korea) 71 69 73 216 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 68 76

