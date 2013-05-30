Golf-Bjork, Jamieson stay ahead in Tshwane Open
PRETORIA, March 4 Swedish rookie Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson of Scotland shared the lead again at the Tshwane Open on Saturday and will take a one-shot advantage into the final round.
May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Scandinavian Masters at the par-72 course on Thursday in Stockholm 66 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 66 67 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 67 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 67 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 67 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 67 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 67 68 John Parry (Britain) 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 68 Gary Orr (Britain) 68 Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 68 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 68 69 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 Pablo Martin (Spain) 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 69 Rhys Davies (Britain) 69 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 69 Gregory Havret (France) 69 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 Michael Jonzon (Sweden) 69 70 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 70 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 Mark Tullo (Chile) 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 Simon Dyson (Britain) 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 70 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 70 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 Richard Green (Australia) 70 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 70 Alexander Levy (France) 70 71 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 71 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 71 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 David Drysdale (Britain) 71 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 71 Phillip Price (Britain) 71 Simon Khan (Britain) 71 Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 71 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 71 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 71 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 72 Scott Henry (Britain) 72 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 Richard Johnson (Sweden) 72 Darren Clarke (Britain) 72 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 72 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 Alan Dunbar (Britain) 72 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 Peter Hedblom (Sweden) 72 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 Tom Lewis (Britain) 72 Graeme Storm (Britain) 72 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 72 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 72 Espen Kofstad (Norway) 72 Niklas Bruzelius (Sweden) 72 Chris Doak (Britain) 72 Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 73 Romain Wattel (France) 73 Victor Taernstroem (Sweden) 73 Callum Macaulay (Britain) 73 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 73 James Morrison (Britain) 73 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 73 Henrik Norlander (Sweden) 73 Joakim Haeggman (Sweden) 73 Julien Quesne (France) 73 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 73 Mark Foster (Britain) 73 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 73 Niklas Lemke (Sweden) 73 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 Jesper Kennegard (Sweden) 73 Sam Little (Britain) 73 Jon Curran (U.S.) 73 74 Thomas Levet (France) 74 Paul Waring (Britain) 74 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 Liang Wenchong (China) 74 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 74 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 74 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 74 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 74 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 74 Robin Wingardh (Sweden) 74 75 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 75 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 75 Daniel Bredberg (Sweden) 75 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 75 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 75 Justin Walters (South Africa) 75 Chris Paisley (Britain) 75 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 75 Peter Gustafsson (Sweden) 75 David Higgins (Ireland) 75 76 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 76 Danny Willett (Britain) 76 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 76 Anthony Snobeck (France) 76 Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 76 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 76 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 76 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 76 Robert Coles (Britain) 76 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 76 77 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 77 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 77 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 77 Adam Andreasson (Sweden) 77 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 77 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 77 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 77 Christian Cevaer (France) 77 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 77 Jarmo Sandelin (Sweden) 77 78 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 78 Bjoern Hellgren (Sweden) 78 Richard Finch (Britain) 78 79 Hampus Bergman (Sweden) 79 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 79 81 Tobias Eden (Sweden) 81 Scott Arnold (Australia) 81 83 Viktor Edin (Sweden) 83
PRETORIA, March 4 Swedish rookie Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson of Scotland shared the lead again at the Tshwane Open on Saturday and will take a one-shot advantage into the final round.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Tshwane Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Waterkloof -13 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 65 67 68 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 67 65 68 -12 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 69 65 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 68 68 65 -11 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 66 69 67 -10 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 71 70 62 James Morrison (Britain) 67 66 70 Ben Eccl
SINGAPORE, March 4 Michelle Wie moved into position to record her first victory in almost three years when the American maintained her rich vein of form with a third-round five-under-par 67 to open a two-shot lead at the HSBC Women's Champions on Saturday.