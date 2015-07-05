July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour French Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Paris -13 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 72 66 65 -10 James Morrison (Britain) 71 68 68 67 -8 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 71 64 73 -7 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 69 69 69 70 -5 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 70 72 69 -4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 69 70 71 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 72 69 67 72 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 70 69 70 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 75 70 67 68 -3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 70 74 65 72 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 70 70 65 76 -2 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 71 68 69 74 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 72 69 68 73 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 70 69 75 -1 Richard Bland (Britain) 76 70 66 71 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 70 73 71 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 71 73 69 70 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 69 70 71 Jake Roos (South Africa) 73 71 66 73 0 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 73 66 70 75 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 73 70 73 68 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 71 73 69 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 71 74 69 70 1 Marcel Siem (Germany) 69 73 74 69 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 73 71 73 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 72 74 70 2 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 74 70 68 74 Mark Foster (Britain) 70 71 68 77 Julien Quesne (France) 73 73 73 67 3 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 71 68 75 Anirban Lahiri (India) 69 77 70 71 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 71 68 76 4 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 70 71 70 77 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 72 73 70 73 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 73 71 71 73 Gary Stal (France) 73 69 69 77 Graeme Storm (Britain) 73 72 69 74 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 74 68 73 73 Jason Scrivener (Australia) 75 69 68 76 Dan Woltman (U.S.) 71 75 69 73 5 Chris Lloyd (Britain) 71 72 71 75 David Lipsky (U.S.) 71 71 72 75 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 74 71 65 79 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 74 69 76 6 Lionel Weber (France) 74 72 72 72 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 73 70 76 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 73 70 75 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 76 76 68 7 Joel Stalter (France) 72 73 72 74 David Howell (Britain) 71 74 71 75 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 75 71 75 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 76 70 71 74 Fabien Marty (France) 73 73 69 76 8 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 70 76 73 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 74 72 70 76 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 69 76 70 77 9 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 74 72 74 73 Scott Hend (Australia) 70 72 71 80 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 73 73 72 75 Cyril Bouniol (France) 75 71 73 74 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 73 70 78 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 72 73 71 77 Lasse Jensen (Denmark) 72 71 72 78 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 71 72 78 72 12 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 71 69 73 83 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 72 71 75 78 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 74 72 81 18 Victor Riu (France) 71 73 73 85 19 Adrien Saddier (France) 70 75 79 79