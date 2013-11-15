Golf-Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world number one ranking
March 5 Dustin Johnson surrendered a big lead before cementing his world number one ranking with a one-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Sunday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour World Tour Championship at the par-72 course on Friday in Dubai 132 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 64 133 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 66 67 136 Victor Dubuisson (France) 70 66 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 67 69 137 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 72 65 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 67 Ian Poulter (Britain) 69 68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 67 70 138 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 72 66 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 66 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 71 67 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 70 68 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 68 139 Ross Fisher (Britain) 75 64 Chris Wood (Britain) 73 66 Luke Donald (Britain) 73 66 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 69 70 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 69 70 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 68 71 140 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 68 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 68 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 70 70 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 70 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 68 72 141 David Howell (Britain) 75 66 George Coetzee (South Africa) 74 67 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 73 68 142 Marcel Siem (Germany) 75 67 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 71 71 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 71 71 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 71 71 143 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 77 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 75 68 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 73 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 70 Craig Lee (Britain) 73 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 71 72 Brett Rumford (Australia) 71 72 David Lynn (Britain) 71 72 144 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 72 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 72 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 72 145 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 79 66 Marc Warren (Britain) 74 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 73 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 74 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 71 74 146 Branden Grace (South Africa) 76 70 Gregory Bourdy (France) 76 70 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 75 147 Julien Quesne (France) 74 73 148 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 77 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 72 76 150 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 76 74 151 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 76 75
PRETORIA, March 5 A blistering start allowed Dean Burmester to surge away from the field at the start of the final round before surviving a late wobble to secure his maiden European Tour title when he won the Tshwane Open by three shots on Sunday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Tshwane Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Waterkloof -18 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 68 68 65 65 -15 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 66 69 67 67 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 67 69 65 68 -14 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 70 65 66 -13 Alexander Bjoerk (Sweden) 65 67 68 71 -12 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 73 68 65 66 James Morrison (Britain) 67 66