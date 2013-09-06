Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour European Masters at the par-71 course on Friday in Crans-Montana. The cut was set at 141. 132 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 65 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 66 66 133 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 65 68 Richard Finch (Britain) 67 66 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 65 68 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 65 Danny Willett (Britain) 69 64 134 Mark Tullo (Chile) 68 66 Anirban Lahiri (India) 63 71 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 65 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 68 66 Paul Casey (Britain) 65 69 135 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 69 66 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 70 65 136 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 68 68 Brett Rumford (Australia) 68 68 Craig Lee (Britain) 71 65 137 Li Haotong (China) 68 69 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 68 69 David Howell (Britain) 70 67 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 68 69 Gregory Havret (France) 68 69 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 70 67 138 Keith Horne (South Africa) 69 69 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 68 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 67 71 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 68 70 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 70 68 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 69 69 139 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 68 71 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 70 69 Shiv Kapur (India) 70 69 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 69 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 68 71 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 67 72 Scott Hend (Australia) 69 70 Berry Henson (U.S.) 67 72 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 71 68 140 Angelo Que (Philippines) 70 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 67 73 Thomas Levet (France) 68 72 Gregory Bourdy (France) 69 71 Simon Dyson (Britain) 71 69 Scott Henry (Britain) 70 70 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 69 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 69 71 Damian Ulrich (Switzerland) 71 69 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 69 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 71 69 Robert Coles (Britain) 69 71 141 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 69 72 Stephen Dodd (Britain) 69 72 Edouard Amacher (Switzerland) 72 69 Tom Lewis (Britain) 71 70 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 77 64 Scott Barr (Australia) 69 72 Christian Cevaer (France) 70 71 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 72 69 Julien Quesne (France) 72 69 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 71 70 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 72 69 Alessandro Tadini (Italy) 68 73 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 72 69 Anthony Wall (Britain) 70 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 71 Jonathan Moore (U.S.) 69 72 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 71 70 142 DNQ Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 69 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 73 69 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 73 69 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 73 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 72 70 Phillip Price (Britain) 71 71 Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 71 71 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 71 71 Ken Benz (Switzerland) 71 71 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 71 71 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 71 Romain Wattel (France) 72 70 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 71 71 Richard Bland (Britain) 74 68 Renato Paratore (Italy) 72 70 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 71 71 143 DNQ Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 72 71 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 74 Darren Clarke (Britain) 69 74 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 70 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 72 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 72 71 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 74 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 70 73 Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 75 68 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 75 David Horsey (Britain) 71 72 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 75 Raphael De Sousa (Switzerland) 74 69 Alexander Levy (France) 71 72 144 DNQ Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 77 67 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 71 73 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 71 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 73 71 John Parry (Britain) 77 67 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 78 66 Nicolas Thommen (Switzerland) 72 72 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 73 71 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 73 71 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 74 70 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 71 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 71 73 Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 72 72 Richard Green (Australia) 71 73 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 72 72 Martin Wiegele (Austria) 72 72 Martin Rominger (Switzerland) 72 72 Digvijay Singh (India) 76 68 James Morrison (Britain) 74 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 70 145 DNQ Paul Waring (Britain) 73 72 Chinnaswamy Muniyappa (India) 71 74 Branden Grace (South Africa) 76 69 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 73 72 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 73 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 75 70 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 75 146 DNQ Matteo Delpodio (Italy) 72 74 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 75 71 Maarten Lafeber (Netherlands) 72 74 Masanori Kobayashi (Japan) 74 72 Andre Bossert (Switzerland) 73 73 Jean-Francois Lucquin (France) 71 75 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 74 72 Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 74 72 Gary Lockerbie (Britain) 70 76 147 DNQ Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 72 75 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 71 76 Justin Walters (South Africa) 74 73 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 77 70 Himmat Rai (India) 73 74 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 74 73 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 72 75 148 DNQ Mathieu Fenasse (France) 76 72 149 DNQ Benjamin Rusch (Switzerland) 76 73 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 77 72 150 DNQ Graeme Storm (Britain) 78 72 152 DNQ Sven Struever (Germany) 79 73 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 80 72 153 DNQ Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 73 80 David Gleeson (Australia) 80 73 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 72 81 154 DNQ Ye Wocheng (China) 78 76 157 DNQ Espen Kofstad (Norway) 73 84 Fredrik Svanberg (Switzerland) 80 77 69 DSQ Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 69 76 WDW Chris Doak (Britain) 76 78 WDW Joonas Granberg (Finland) 78