Jan 12 Leading first-round scores from the weather-affected Joburg Open at the par-72 East Course and par-71 West Course in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday (* denotes East Course).

Thunderstorms halted play and the first round will resume early on Friday. -8 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 63

Jamie Elson (Britain) 63 -7 Desvonde Botes (South Africa)* 65

Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 64

Peter Karmis (South Africa) 64 -6 Joel Sjoholm (Sweden) 65

David Drysdale (Britain) 65

George Coetzee (South Africa) 65

George Murray (Britain) 65

Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 65

- - - -

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for golf stories