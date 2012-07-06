July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Second round scores in the
French Open at the par-71 course in Paris on Friday.
136 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 68
137 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 67
138 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 68
George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 68
139 David Lynn (Britain) 67 72
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68
Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 71
140 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 70
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 69
David Drysdale (Britain) 70 70
Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 65 75
Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 70
David Howell (Britain) 70 70
141 Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 69
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71
Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 72
Shiv Kapur (India) 72 69
Gary Boyd (Britain) 66 75
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 75
Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 69
Hu Mu (China) 71 70
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 73
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 75
Philip Golding (Britain) 71 70
142 Damien Perrier (France) 70 72
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 72
Steve Webster (Britain) 68 74
Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 74
143 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 70
Robert Coles (Britain) 71 72
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 68 75
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 74 69
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 76
Gregory Havret (France) 70 73
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 70
Federico Colombo (Italy) 67 76
Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 71
Mark Foster (Britain) 71 72
James Morrison (Britain) 73 70
Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 73
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 70
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 69
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 72 71
Julien Guerrier (France) 69 74