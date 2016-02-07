WRAPUP 1-Golf-Garcia Masters Augusta to end major drought
* Third Spaniard to wear Green Jacket (Adds more detail, quotes)
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Sunday in Dubai -19 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 65 65 69 -18 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 70 66 66 68 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 67 67 67 69 -16 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 68 69 70 65 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 71 67 69 65 -15 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 72 68 65 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 69 68 70 66 -14 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 70 66 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 72 64 70 68 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 70 68 66 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 72 66 66 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 71 69 68 66 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 68 69 69 Scott Hend (Australia) 71 68 66 69 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 67 67 71 -13 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 71 69 67 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 70 70 67 68 -12 Gary Stal (France) 70 68 71 67 Ernie Els (South Africa) 68 67 74 67 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) 70 69 68 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 68 70 69 69 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 71 67 70 68 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 70 70 68 68 -11 Brett Rumford (Australia) 67 70 69 71 Wu Ashun (China) 70 73 69 65 -10 George Coetzee (South Africa) 72 70 67 69 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 67 73 71 67 Renato Paratore (Italy) 70 71 71 66 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 71 69 70 68 Nathan Holman (Australia) 69 70 67 72 Ross Fisher (Britain) 70 71 68 69 Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 67 68 72 71 -9 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 71 70 66 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 71 72 67 69 Ben Evans (Britain) 69 71 69 70 -8 David Horsey (Britain) 70 73 68 69 Richard Bland (Britain) 69 69 69 73 Gregory Bourdy (France) 72 71 66 71 -7 Roope Kakko (Finland) 72 69 67 73 -6 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 73 71 69 James Morrison (Britain) 69 70 70 73 Alexander Levy (France) 71 69 71 71 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 72 71 64 75 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 70 66 73 -5 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 73 70 68 72 James Allan (Britain) 69 72 70 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 71 71 72 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 73 69 68 73 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 72 69 69 73 -4 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 71 71 70 72 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 69 71 73 71 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 66 75 69 74 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 72 69 70 73 -3 Gregory Havret (France) 71 70 68 76 Steve Webster (Britain) 70 73 74 68 David Drysdale (Britain) 72 70 72 71 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 71 70 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 69 75 69 -2 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 69 72 70 75 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 69 73 72 72 -1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 70 74 73 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 74 69 72 72 1 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 70 73 72 74 David Howell (Britain) 71 70 71 77 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 73 74 74 2 Edouard Espana (France) 72 71 76 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 67 76 74 3 Dominic Foos (Germany) 73 69 77 72 10 Simon Dyson (Britain) 68 75 76 79
* Third Spaniard to wear Green Jacket (Adds more detail, quotes)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Two former U.S. Masters champions saw their fortunes diverge on Sunday as 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel rallied to finish third while 2013 victor Adam Scott slipped to a tie for ninth.