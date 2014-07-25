Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
July 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Russian Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Moscow. The cut was set at 146. 133 David Horsey (Britain) 65 68 135 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 67 68 137 Gary Boyd (Britain) 69 68 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 66 71 138 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 66 72 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 69 69 Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 67 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 67 71 139 Fredrik Andersson Hed (Sweden) 70 69 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 69 70 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 72 67 140 Jack Doherty (Britain) 67 73 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 68 72 Krister Eriksson (Sweden) 72 68 Mathias Groenberg (Sweden) 70 70 Edouard Dubois (France) 72 68 Sam Walker (Britain) 69 71 Javier Colomo (Spain) 72 68 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 69 71 141 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 70 71 Jack Wilson (Australia) 67 74 Louis De Jager (South Africa) 67 74 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 72 69 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 73 68 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 71 142 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 69 73 Adrien Saddier (France) 69 73 David Drysdale (Britain) 73 69 Craig Lee (Britain) 72 70 143 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 70 73 James Heath (Britain) 71 72 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 70 73 Rhys Enoch (Britain) 70 73 Andreas Andersson (Sweden) 70 73 Oliver Bekker (South Africa) 67 76 Joakim Mikkelsen (Norway) 74 69 Haydn Porteous (South Africa) 72 71 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 67 76 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 74 69 Brinson Paolini (U.S.) 72 71 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 73 70 Andreas Harto (Denmark) 73 70 Andrea Maestroni (Italy) 72 71 144 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 71 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 68 76 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 74 70 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 70 74 Oskar Henningsson (Sweden) 68 76 Richard Finch (Britain) 71 73 Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 73 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 73 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 79 65 James Morrison (Britain) 71 73 145 Adam Gee (Britain) 70 75 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 69 76 Daniel Im (U.S.) 73 72 Jordan Smith (Britain) 75 70 Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 75 70 Phillip Price (Britain) 70 75 Mikko Korhonen (Finland) 74 71 146 Liam Bond (Britain) 73 73 Daan Huizing (Netherlands) 72 74 Peter Erofejeff (Finland) 74 72 Simon Wakefield (Britain) 70 76 John Hahn (U.S.) 72 74 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 76 70 147 DNQ Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 72 Alexandre Kaleka (France) 74 73 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 71 76 Poom Saksansin (Thailand) 75 72 148 DNQ Jose Manuel Lara (Spain) 77 71 149 DNQ Jonathan Fly (U.S.) 71 78 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 74 75 150 DNQ Henri Satama (Finland) 72 78 Nick Dougherty (Britain) 74 76 Andrey Pavlov (Russia) 77 73 Luis Claverie (Spain) 72 78 151 DNQ Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 78 73 Van Phillips (Britain) 75 76 Berry Henson (U.S.) 75 76 152 DNQ Marc Dobias (Switzerland) 76 76 James Reiss (Britain) 78 74 Huang Wenyi (China) 75 77 David Higgins (Ireland) 79 73 Vladimir Osipov (Russia) 77 75 Daniel Suchan (Czech Republic) 80 72 153 DNQ Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 79 74 Ted Innes Ker (Britain) 78 75 Julien Clement (Switzerland) 73 80 Mark Suursalu (Estonia) 74 79 154 DNQ Jake Roos (South Africa) 80 74 Petr Gal (Czech Republic) 80 74 155 DNQ Nikolaj Nissen (Denmark) 77 78 Rene Gruber (Austria) 75 80 Daniel Vancsik (Argentina) 80 75 156 DNQ Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 74 82 Pavel Goryainov (Russia) 76 80 157 DNQ Petr Dedek (Czech Republic) 84 73 158 DNQ Roland Steiner (Austria) 75 83 160 DNQ Benjamin Palanszki (Hungary) 81 79 Fabian Becker (Germany) 80 80 Peter Gustafsson (Sweden) 82 78 Mark Nichols (Britain) 81 79 161 DNQ Ari Savolainen (Finland) 79 82 162 DNQ Nikita Ponomarev (Russia) 77 85 166 DNQ Mikhail Morozov (Russia) 89 77 167 DNQ James Ferraby (Britain) 80 87 168 DNQ Samuel Pereltsveyg (Russia) 83 85 170 DNQ Evgeny Volkov (Russia) 85 85 172 DNQ Iskandar Tursunov (Russia) 93 79 Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia) 83 89 178 DNQ Ilya Kurochkin (Russia) 85 93 81 WDW Hamza Sayin (Turkey) 81
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.