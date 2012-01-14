(Repeats to fix slug, no change to text)

Jan 14 Leaderboard after the completed second round of the weather-affected Joburg Open at the par-71 course in Johannesburg on Saturday. The cut was set at 139. 132 Robert Rock (Britain) 65 67

George Coetzee (South Africa) 65 67

Richard Finch (Britain) 66 66 133 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 67 66

Branden Grace (South Africa) 67 66

Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 67 134 Michiel Bothma (South Africa) 68 66

George Murray (Britain) 65 69

Desvonde Botes (South Africa) 65 69

Shaun Norris (South Africa) 65 69

Damien McGrane (Ireland) 63 71 135 Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 66 69

Scott Jamieson (Britain) 68 67

Jean Hugo (South Africa) 68 67

Marc Warren (Britain) 66 69 136 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 66

Scott Pinckney (U.S.) 64 72

Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 70 66

Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 67 69

Danny Willett (Britain) 69 67

Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 68

Ulrich Van den Berg (South Africa) 68 68

Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 69 67

Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 66

Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 68 68 137 Reinier Saxton (Netherlands) 64 73

Peter Karmis (South Africa) 64 73

Divan Van den Heever (South Africa) 67 70

Julien Quesne (France) 65 72

Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 70 67

Thomas Norret (Denmark) 66 71

Theunis Spangenberg (South Africa) 69 68

Chris Swanepoel (South Africa) 68 69

David Drysdale (Britain) 65 72

Jake Roos (South Africa) 69 68

Brandon Stone (South Africa) 72 65

Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 65 72

Matthew Nixon (Britain) 70 67

Brandon Pieters (South Africa) 66 71

Ryan Tipping (South Africa) 68 69 138 Anthony Wall (Britain) 73 65

Jordi Garcia Del Moral (Spain) 66 72

Hendrik Buhrmann (South Africa) 72 66

Craig Lee (Britain) 64 74

Phillip Archer (Britain) 71 67

Warren Abery (South Africa) 66 72

Jamie Elson (Britain) 63 75 139 Steven Ferreira (South Africa) 74 65

Doug McGuigan (South Africa) 69 70

Sam Hutsby (Britain) 68 71

Lee Slattery (Britain) 72 67

Alastair Forsyth (Britain) 74 65

Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 67

Sam Little (Britain) 68 71

Anthony Snobeck (France) 72 67

Benjamin Hebert (France) 67 72

Joel Sjoeholm (Sweden) 65 74

Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 71 68

Roope Kakko (Finland) 71 68

Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 66 73

Markus Brier (Austria) 71 68

Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 68 71

Adam Gee (Britain) 69 70

Justin Walters (South Africa) 69 70

Andrew Marshall (Britain) 70 69

Andrew Parr (Canada) 70 69

