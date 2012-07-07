July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Leading third round scores from
the French Open at the par-71 course in Paris on Saturday
207 David Howell (Britain) 70 70 67
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 68 69
208 George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 68 70
209 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 71 70
Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 68 73
210 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 73 69
Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 69 69
211 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 72 69
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 75 70
Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 70 71
David Lynn (Britain) 67 72 72
Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 67 74
212 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 77 68 67
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 73 68
Justin Rose (Britain) 71 73 68
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 71 68
Robert Coles (Britain) 71 72 69
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69 71
Shiv Kapur (India) 72 69 71
Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71 71
David Drysdale (Britain) 70 70 72
213 Marc Warren (Britain) 76 69 68
James Morrison (Britain) 73 70 70
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 70 70
Philip Golding (Britain) 71 70 72
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 75 72
Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 69 72
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68 74