Golf-Others need to improve game to keep pace with Johnson, says Day
Feb 19 Top golfers needed to pick up their games to keep pace with Dustin Johnson, Australian Jason Day said on Sunday after losing top ranking to the long-hitting American.
July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fourth round scores from the European PGA Tour French Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Paris. 276 Marcel Siem (Germany) 68 68 73 67 277 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 68 74 64 278 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 71 70 69 279 David Lynn (Britain) 67 72 72 68
Ian Poulter (Britain) 72 69 69 69
David Howell (Britain) 70 70 67 72 280 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 70 70 71 69
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 73 69 70 281 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 70 71 71 69
Justin Rose (Britain) 71 73 68 69 282 Michael Campbell (New Zealand) 71 74 70 67
David Drysdale (Britain) 70 70 72 70
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 70 72 69 71
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70 68 69 75 283 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 70 67 74 72
Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 66 75 70 72 284 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 70 74 70
Matteo Manassero (Italy) 66 75 72 71
Branden Grace (South Africa) 72 69 72 71
Marc Warren (Britain) 76 69 68 71
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 72 69 71 72
George Coetzee (South Africa) 70 68 70 76 285 Philip Golding (Britain) 71 70 72 72
Shiv Kapur (India) 72 69 71 73
Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 73 71 68 73
Johan Edfors (Sweden) 71 73 68 73
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 77 68 67 73 286 Mark Foster (Britain) 71 72 72 71
Scott Jamieson (Britain) 71 74 70 71
Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) 73 70 70 73 287 Christian Nilsson (Sweden) 65 75 76 71
Kenneth Ferrie (Britain) 72 72 72 71
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 67 76 72 72
Richard Sterne (South Africa) 73 70 72 72
James Morrison (Britain) 73 70 70 74
Robert Coles (Britain) 71 72 69 75 288 Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 72 78 69
Steve Webster (Britain) 68 74 75 71
Gary Boyd (Britain) 66 75 74 73 289 Lee Westwood (Britain) 70 73 76 70
Jean-Francois Lucquin (France) 73 71 74 71
Gregory Havret (France) 70 73 74 72
Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 72 73 72 72
Lorenzo Gagli (Italy) 69 75 71 74
Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 73 70 71 75 290 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 68 74 75 73 291 Hu Mu (China) 71 70 76 74
Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 72 73 72 74
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 74 69 73 75
Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 72 71 73 75
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 72 72 71 76
Ignacio Garrido (Spain) 73 72 70 76 292 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 73 72 72 75 293 Damien Perrier (France) 70 72 79 72
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 73 76 73
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 70 74 73 76 294 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 70 74 77 73
Ricardo Santos (Portugal) 71 69 80 74
Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 68 75 74 77 295 Keith Horne (South Africa) 72 71 73 79 296 Thomas Norret (Denmark) 69 76 79 72
Julien Guerrier (France) 69 74 79 74
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 72 73 76 75
Federico Colombo (Italy) 67 76 76 77
Craig Lee (Britain) 73 71 74 78
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 70 74 74 78
Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 70 75 71 80 298 Danny Willett (Britain) 71 73 80 74
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 74 69 76 79 300 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73 72 78 77 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
