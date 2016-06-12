Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Austrian Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in Atzenbrugg -13 Wu Ashun (China) 69 72 65 69 -12 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 64 76 67 69 -11 Richard McEvoy (Britain) 71 69 68 69 -10 James Morrison (Britain) 70 72 68 68 -9 Zander Lombard (South Africa) 67 70 68 74 -8 Gary Stal (France) 67 71 76 66 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 71 70 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 68 69 70 73 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 69 71 68 72 -6 Chris Paisley (Britain) 71 73 66 72 Chris Hanson (Britain) 71 74 67 70 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 72 74 68 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 71 74 67 70 Eduardo De La Riva (Spain) 69 74 68 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 74 69 69 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 73 73 68 68 Nick Cullen (Australia) 71 73 68 70 Richard Lee (Canada) 71 76 66 69 -4 Steve Webster (Britain) 71 73 69 71 Mark Foster (Britain) 74 72 67 71 Nino Bertasio (Italy) 72 74 68 70 Matthew Southgate (Britain) 70 76 71 67 Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal) 69 74 68 73 -3 Borja Virto (Spain) 70 69 73 73 Scott Henry (Britain) 70 74 68 73 -2 Stuart Manley (Britain) 71 75 70 70 Matthew Millar (Australia) 76 71 68 71 Tom Lewis (Britain) 70 76 68 72 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 75 71 67 73 Marcus Kinhult (Sweden) 70 74 65 77 -1 Richard Bland (Britain) 72 73 72 70 Marc Warren (Britain) 73 71 77 66 Michael Hoey (Britain) 72 71 75 69 David Howell (Britain) 71 74 72 70 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 73 74 71 David Horsey (Britain) 69 77 72 69 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 72 71 69 75 0 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 72 75 73 68 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 74 70 74 70 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 73 72 70 73 Lukas Nemecz (Austria) 69 75 72 72 1 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72 74 70 73 Marco Crespi (Italy) 70 71 73 75 Sam Walker (Britain) 73 72 71 73 Andrew McArthur (Britain) 75 71 70 73 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 70 76 70 73 Gregory Havret (France) 71 72 77 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 73 74 68 74 Daniel Gaunt (Australia) 71 75 73 70 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 69 72 75 73 2 Daniel Im (U.S.) 73 74 72 71 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 74 71 71 74 Chiragh Kumar (India) 71 72 75 72 Pedro Oriol (Spain) 75 72 69 74 3 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 73 71 74 73 Bjoern Akesson (Sweden) 66 77 71 77 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 73 71 71 76 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 72 74 72 73 4 Daniel Gavins (Britain) 72 74 74 72 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 75 72 75 70 Matt Ford (Britain) 72 70 75 75 Cesar Costilla (Argentina) 74 72 74 72 5 Anthony Wall (Britain) 71 75 69 78 Ben Evans (Britain) 72 71 71 79 6 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 72 75 69 78 7 Estanislao Goya (Argentina) 71 75 74 75
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449