Nov 24 Leading first round scores from the South
African Open at the par-72 course in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.
65 Steven O'Hara (Britain) 65
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 65
66 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66
David Hewan (South Africa) 66
Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 66
Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 66
67 Shaun Norris (South Africa) 67
Jean Hugo (South Africa) 67
Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 67
Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 67
68 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 68
Mark Brown (New Zealand) 68
David Frost (South Africa) 68
Trevor Fisher (South Africa) 68
Phillip Price (Britain) 68
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68
Jared Harvey (South Africa) 68
Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68
George Coetzee (South Africa) 68
Keith Horne (South Africa) 68
David Drysdale (Britain) 68
Markus Brier (Austria) 68
Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 68
