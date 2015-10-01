Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Dunhill Links Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in St Andrews -8 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 64 Jimmy Mullen (Britain) 64 Paul Dunne (Ireland) 64 -7 Anthony Wall (Britain) 65 Richard Bland (Britain) 65 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 65 -6 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 66 -5 Alexander Levy (France) 67 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 67 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 67 James Morrison (Britain) 67 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 67 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 67 Moritz Lampert (Germany) 67 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 67 -4 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 68 Sam Hutsby (Britain) 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 68 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 68 Mark Foster (Britain) 68 Paul Peterson (U.S.) 68 Florian Fritsch (Germany) 68 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 68 Marc Warren (Britain) 68 Chris Stroud (U.S.) 68 David Drysdale (Britain) 68 Nathan Holman (Australia) 68 Ross Fisher (Britain) 68 -3 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 69 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 69 Benjamin Hebert (France) 69 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 69 Richard Finch (Britain) 69 Richard Green (Australia) 69 Graeme Storm (Britain) 69 Mark Tullo (Chile) 69 Danie Van Tonder (South Africa) 69 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 69 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 69 Gary Stal (France) 69 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 69 -2 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 70 Ben Evans (Britain) 70 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 70 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 70 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 70 Michael Hoey (Britain) 70 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 70 Nick Cullen (Australia) 70 Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 70 John Parry (Britain) 70 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 70 Romain Wattel (France) 70 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70 Seve Benson (Britain) 70 Steve Lewton (Britain) 70 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 70 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 70 Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 70 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 70 -1 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 71 Jason Barnes (Britain) 71 Darren Clarke (Britain) 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 71 Robert Dinwiddie (Britain) 71 Oliver Farr (Britain) 71 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 71 Luke Donald (Britain) 71 Gregory Havret (France) 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 71 Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 71 Lee Slattery (Britain) 71 Gregory Bourdy (France) 71 Julien Quesne (France) 71 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 71 Lee Westwood (Britain) 71 Steve Dartnall (Australia) 71 Pelle Edberg (Sweden) 71 Pablo Martin (Spain) 71 Kevin Phelan (Ireland) 71 Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 71 Jaco Ahlers (South Africa) 71 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 71 0 Nick Dougherty (Britain) 72 David Horsey (Britain) 72 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 72 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 72 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 72 Jake Roos (South Africa) 72 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 72 Jared Harvey (South Africa) 72 Ernie Els (South Africa) 72 Robert Rock (Britain) 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 72 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 72 Yang Yong-Eun (Korea) 72 Justin Walters (South Africa) 72 1 Roope Kakko (Finland) 73 Rhys Pugh (Britain) 73 Edouard Espana (France) 73 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 73 Gary Hurley (Ireland) 73 Bradley Dredge (Britain) 73 Keith Horne (South Africa) 73 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 73 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 Stewart Cink (U.S.) 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 73 Ashley Chesters (Britain) 73 Josh Younger (Australia) 73 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 73 Chris Doak (Britain) 73 2 Dimitrios Papadatos (Australia) 74 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 74 John Daly (U.S.) 74 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 74 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 74 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 74 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 74 Erik Compton (U.S.) 74 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 74 Jerome Lando-Casanova (France) 74 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 74 Renato Paratore (Italy) 74 Niclas Fasth (Sweden) 74 Danny Willett (Britain) 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 74 3 Daniel Brooks (Britain) 75 Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 75 Bradley Neil (Britain) 75 Matt Ford (Britain) 75 Shiv Kapur (India) 75 Mark Brown (New Zealand) 75 Jake Higginbottom (Australia) 75 Ollie Schniederjans (U.S.) 75 Paul McGinley (Ireland) 75 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 75 Tom Lewis (Britain) 75 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 75 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 75 Thomas Levet (France) 75 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 75 David Howell (Britain) 75 4 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 76 Justin Harding (South Africa) 76 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 76 Jacques Blaauw (South Africa) 76 Richard Lee (Canada) 76 5 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 77 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 77 Scott Hend (Australia) 77 S.S.P. Chawrasia (India) 77 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 77 6 Marco Crespi (Italy) 78 Pat Perez (U.S.) 78 7 Craig Lee (Britain) 79 9 Jordi Garcia Pinto (Spain) 81