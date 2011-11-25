Nov 25 Leading second-round scores from the South African Open at the par-72 course in Ekurhuleni on Friday. The cut was set at 142. 133 Steven O'Hara (Britain) 65 68 134 Retief Goosen (South Africa) 66 68

Merrick Bremner (South Africa) 66 68 135 Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 67 68

Lyle Rowe (South Africa) 69 66 136 Jean Hugo (South Africa) 67 69

Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 65 71 137 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 68

Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 68

Hennie Otto (South Africa) 70 67

Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 68 69

Keith Horne (South Africa) 68 69

Lloyd Saltman (Britain) 69 68 138 Graeme Storm (Britain) 70 68

Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 69 69

Simon Wakefield (Britain) 71 67

Phillip Price (Britain) 68 70

Thomas Norret (Denmark) 69 69

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet (France) 68 70

Tyrone Mordt (South Africa) 66 72

Ernie Els (South Africa) 69 69

Jeppe Huldahl (Denmark) 68 70

