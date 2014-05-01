May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour The Championship at the par-72 course on Thursday in Tampines holes played rounds -9 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 18 63 -8 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 18 64 David Lipsky (U.S.) 18 64 Kim Byung-Jun (South Korea) 18 64 Quincy Quek (Singapore) 18 64 -7 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 18 65 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 18 65 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 18 65 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 18 65 -6 Moon Kyong-Jun (South Korea) 18 66 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 66 Scott Barr (Australia) 18 66 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 18 66 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 18 66 Gregory Bourdy (France) 18 66 -5 Victor Riu (France) 18 67 Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 18 67 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 18 67 Scott Hend (Australia) 18 67 Anirban Lahiri (India) 18 67 Boonchu Ruangkit (Thailand) 18 67 Graeme Storm (Britain) 18 67 Chan Kim (U.S.) 18 67 Chinnarat Phadungsil (Thailand) 18 67 Rahil Gangjee (India) 15 -4 Lucas Bjerregaard (Denmark) 18 68 Kim Tae-Hoon (South Korea) 18 68 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 18 68 Kang Sung-Hoon (South Korea) 18 68 Peter Lawrie (Ireland) 18 68 Digvijay Singh (India) 18 68 Andrea Pavan (Italy) 18 68 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 18 68 Kim Bi-O (South Korea) 18 68 Ignacio Elvira (Spain) 18 68 Lee In-Woo (South Korea) 18 68 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 18 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 18 68 S.S.P. Chowrasia (India) 18 68 Terry Pilkadaris (Australia) 18 68 Lee Ki-Sang (South Korea) 18 68 Francois Calmels (France) 18 68 Nicholas Fung (Malaysia) 18 68 Kim Gi-Whan (South Korea) 18 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 18 68 David Drysdale (Britain) 18 68 Tony Lascuna (Philippines) 18 68 -3 Pariya Junhasavasdikul (Thailand) 18 69 Lam Zhi Qun (Singapore) 18 69 Lee Slattery (Britain) 18 69 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 18 69 Son Joon-Eob (South Korea) 16 Kim Hyung-Tae (South Korea) 18 69 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 18 69 Namchok Tantipokhakul (Thailand) 18 69 Nick Dougherty (Britain) 18 69 Lu Wei-Chih (Taiwan) 18 69 Adrian Otaegui (Spain) 18 69 Chiragh Kumar (India) 18 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 18 69 Kim Si-Hwan (South Korea) 18 69 Phillip Price (Britain) 16 -2 Roope Kakko (Finland) 18 70 Adilson Da Silva (Brazil) 15 Gary Stal (France) 15 John Hahn (U.S.) 15 Maeng Dong-Seop (South Korea) 18 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 18 70 Alexander Levy (France) 18 70 Masahiro Kawamura (Japan) 18 70 Brett Rumford (Australia) 18 70 Matthew Nixon (Britain) 18 70 Zaw Moe (Myanmar) 18 70 Rikard Karlberg (Sweden) 18 70 Justin Walters (South Africa) 18 70 Paul Waring (Britain) 18 70 Soren Hansen (Denmark) 18 70 Hong Soon-Sang (South Korea) 18 70 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 18 70 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 18 70 Carlos Del Moral (Spain) 18 70 Johan Edfors (Sweden) 18 70 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 18 70 Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand) 18 70 -1 Damien McGrane (Ireland) 18 71 Ricardo Gonzalez (Argentina) 18 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 18 71 Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand) 18 71 Mardan Mamat (Singapore) 18 71 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 18 71 Chawalit Plaphol (Thailand) 18 71 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 18 71 Jamie McLeary (Britain) 18 71 Mikael Lundberg (Sweden) 18 71 Masanori Kobayashi (Japan) 18 71 Lee Sung (South Korea) 18 71 Jason Knutzon (U.S.) 16 Simon Dyson (Britain) 16 Jeong Jin (South Korea) 16 Stuart Manley (Britain) 18 71 Sam Cyr (U.S.) 18 71 Gareth Maybin (Britain) 18 71 Unho Park (Australia) 18 71 Lam Chih Bing (Singapore) 18 71 Hur In-Hoi (South Korea) 18 71 Richard Finch (Britain) 18 71 Chapchai Nirat (Thailand) 18 71 Richard Lee (Canada) 18 71 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 18 71 Kieran Pratt (Australia) 18 71 Anthony Wall (Britain) 18 71 0 Carlos Pigem (Spain) 18 72 Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 18 72 Craig Lee (Britain) 18 72 Simon Khan (Britain) 18 72 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 18 72 Richard Bland (Britain) 18 72 Matt Stieger (Australia) 18 72 Kim Chang-Yoon (South Korea) 17 Simon Thornton (Ireland) 18 72 Prayad Marksaeng (Thailand) 18 72 Gregory Havret (France) 18 72 Rashid Khan (India) 18 72 Poh Eng Wah (Singapore) 16 Elmer Salvador (Philippines) 16 1 Bryce Easton (South Africa) 16 Joo Heung-Chol (South Korea) 15 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 18 73 Joachim Hansen (Denmark) 18 73 Baek Joo-Yeob (South Korea) 18 73 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 16 Todd Baek (South Korea) 16 Javier Colomo (Spain) 18 73 Koh Deng Shan (Singapore) 18 73 Thomas Levet (France) 18 73 Ross Fisher (Britain) 18 73 Jorge Campillo (Spain) 18 73 Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand) 18 73 2 Shiv Kapur (India) 18 74 Johan Carlsson (Sweden) 18 74 Seve Benson (Britain) 18 74 Berry Henson (U.S.) 18 74 Mohammad Siddikur (Bangladesh) 18 74 3 Angelo Que (Philippines) 18 75 Chris Doak (Britain) 18 75 Kim Dae-Hyun (South Korea) 18 75 Himmat Rai (India) 15 4 Lee Tae-Hee (South Korea) 15 Peter Whiteford (Britain) 18 76 Joonas Granberg (Finland) 18 76 Mo Joong-Kyung (South Korea) 18 76 Tsai Chi-Huang (Taiwan) 18 76 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 18 76 5 Jyoti Randhawa (India) 18 77 6 Lee Seong-Ho (South Korea) 18 78 8 John Parry (Britain) 18 80 TOP10 AFTER COMPLETE ROUND -9 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand) 63 -8 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 64 David Lipsky (U.S.) 64 Kim Byung-Jun (South Korea) 64 Quincy Quek (Singapore) 64 -7 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 65 Arnond Vongvanij (Thailand) 65 Mithun Perera (Sri Lanka) 65 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 65 -6 Moon Kyong-Jun (South Korea) 66 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 66 Scott Barr (Australia) 66 Baek Seuk-Hyun (South Korea) 66 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 66 Gregory Bourdy (France) 66