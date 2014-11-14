Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the European Tour Turkish Open at the par-72 course on Friday in Antalya holes played rounds -13 Ian Poulter (Britain) 14 64 -10 Brendon De Jonge (Zimbabwe) 13 65 -9 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 15 69 Wade Ormsby (Australia) 16 65 -8 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 14 63 Branden Grace (South Africa) 12 67 -7 Hennie Otto (South Africa) 12 67 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 10 69 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 14 70 Alejandro Canizares (Spain) 8 69 -6 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 16 65 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 13 67 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 10 67 -5 Danny Willett (Britain) 9 67 Romain Wattel (France) 11 67 Darren Fichardt (South Africa) 10 68 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 10 68 Raphael Jacquelin (France) 8 68 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 13 68 -4 Lee Westwood (Britain) 10 70 David Lipsky (U.S.) 13 69 Alexander Levy (France) 14 68 Richard Bland (Britain) 13 71 Edoardo Molinari (Italy) 11 67 Peter Uihlein (U.S.) 9 73 Simon Dyson (Britain) 11 68 -3 Scott Jamieson (Britain) 10 70 Robert-Jan Derksen (Netherlands) 9 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 11 67 Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 10 68 Gregory Bourdy (France) 12 68 Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 12 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 13 70 Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 12 72 -2 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 10 69 Chris Doak (Britain) 8 69 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 11 69 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 9 72 Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 11 71 John Daly (U.S.) 12 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 12 71 Eddie Pepperell (Britain) 12 70 Marcel Siem (Germany) 9 70 Mark Foster (Britain) 16 70 -1 Matthew Baldwin (Britain) 9 73 David Lynn (Britain) 11 69 Dawie Van der Walt (South Africa) 8 72 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 10 70 0 Matteo Manassero (Italy) 11 70 David Howell (Britain) 12 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 12 72 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 16 70 Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 8 70 Ross Fisher (Britain) 15 74 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 14 70 1 Darren Clarke (Britain) 15 75 Richard Green (Australia) 15 71 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9 75 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 9 72 David Horsey (Britain) 8 74 2 Kristoffer Broberg (Sweden) 17 72 Richie Ramsay (Britain) 15 76 Luke Donald (Britain) 14 74 Victor Dubuisson (France) 13 77 3 Morten Madsen (Denmark) 17 72 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 12 76 4 George Coetzee (South Africa) 12 76 Oliver Fisher (Britain) 16 67 Colin Montgomerie (Britain) 16 76 5 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 16 77 6 Graeme Storm (Britain) 15 75 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 9 74 7 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 11 80 8 Julien Quesne (France) 16 77 12 Michael Hoey (Britain) 13 82 14 Ali Altuntas (Turkey) 13 79 16 Ediz Kemaloglu (Turkey) 16 81 23 Alihan Afsar (Turkey) 17 82
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci